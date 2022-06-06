Emily in Paris: Lily Collins Shares Photo as Season 3 Filming Begins

Are you ready for more comedic moments from Emily in Paris?

Well, we have a bit of good news.

Emily in Paris Season 3 is gearing up for production.

Series star Lily Collins took to Instagram earlier this month to reveal she was back in Paris.

“Reunited in Paris! Let season 3 filming begin!” she wrote.

The picture shows Collins and co-star Ashley Park (Mindy) smiling.

Park shared the same photo and said, “those Americans roaming Paris again yayyyyy.”

Netflix officially picked up Emily in Paris Seasons 3 and 4 back in January, just weeks after Emily in Paris Season 2 launched to strong numbers.

As previously reported, Lucien Laviscount has been promoted to series regular for Emily in Paris Season 3, keeping the love triangle well and truly alive.

Emily in Paris Season 2 with Emily's future in Paris uncertain.

“She has reasons to pick a number of doors at the end of season 2, and our challenge is deciding which of those doors she’s going to choose and why," series creator, Darren Star, told TV Line following the debut.

"That’s what season 3 is going to be about.”

“When you live in a foreign country, one of the questions is, where’s your heart?" added Star.

"Is it the place you came from, or the place you are at the moment?

"Emily is going to be struggling with that as well.”

The cast also includes Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, and William Abadie, and recurring guest star Kate Walsh.

Netflix has yet to schedule the third season of the series, but given that production is ramping up, we might be in for another fourth-quarter launch.

All we can do until then is speculate about what Emily will do next.

We know she has a big decision ahead of her, and there's bound to be a lot of drama.

What are your thoughts on the series returning for another season?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.