Julie Plec Leaves the Door Open for The Vampire Diaries' Bonnie Bennett Whether Kat Graham Wants It or Not

at .

Kat Graham may be done with The Vampire Diaries universe...

But it sounds like that universe is not done with the beloved star.

Julie Plec, co-creator of the hit CW drama, opened up about the star's comments on not wanting to play Bonnie Bennett again.

Kat Graham, Julie Plec

In a new interview with Deadline, Plec said that "the door will always be open" if Graham changes her mind.

“We’ve reached out to Kat plenty of times through the years for different The Vampire Diaries-related things and she’s always been very gracious,” Plec shared.

Julie Plec Attends the Environmental Media Association 2nd Annual Honors Benefit Gala

“She’s very kind as she kindly passes. She feels like she has completed her journey as Bonnie, taken the good parts of that journey with her, and put the less good parts behind her to step into the next phase of her career.

She’s been growing and doing so well with her music, her appearances, and her acting.”

“The door will always be open for Bonnie Bennett, whether it’s for a spinoff or an appearance—whatever."

"But I know Kat has a really strong point of view about what she wants for her career to be and where Bonnie fits in that and I respect that completely," Plec concluded.

Kat Graham attends the 2022 iHeartRadio Wango Tango at Dignity Health Sports Park

Graham declined a potential return to that universe in a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight.

"I mean, eight years, you know eight years of my life. I feel like I spent more time as a character than I spent as myself," she shared in the aforementioned interview.

"I'm still that girl that was running around rogue, trying to play gigs and, I finally feel like, with especially all the films that I have – five films out this year, it's my second album I'm dropping this year – I feel like I'm almost playing catch-up in a weird way as an artist.

"I feel like I gave that show, and hopefully the fans that watch it, eight years of my life and poured so much into it and sacrificed a lot of time with my family, even time doing work with the UN refugee agency, doing my activism," the star, who played the role from 2009-17, continued.

Kat Graham Attends Nickelodeon Event

"So much of that has to get put on hold when you're on a 22-episode series for eight years."

"So, as grateful [as I am] – and I mean grateful because I grew from that show, I became who I really am in my twenties from that show – for me, yeah, the door is closed."

The Vampire Diaries universe will be taking a breather following the conclusion of Legacies, which was canceled after four seasons.

In this reboot and revival-heavy world, there's no telling what might come next for the franchise.

Kat Graham attends the closing ceremony red carpet for the 75th annual Cannes film festival

Warner Bros. Discovery owns it, so it's possible that another show set in that universe could materialize on HBO Max down the line.

What are your thoughts on Plec's response to Graham?

Hit the comments.

These TV Couples Were Set Up to Succeed, But Failed Miserably
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

Vampire Diaries Quotes

You are by far the greatest thing that ever happened to me in my 173 years on this earth.

Damon

Damon: You know what they are? Children. Like lighting a candle's going to make everything OK, or even saying a prayer. Or pretending Elena's not going to end up just like the rest of us murdering vampires. Stupid, delusional, exasperating little children. And I know what you're going to say: 'It makes them feel better, Damon.' So what? For how long? A minute, a day? What difference does it make? Because in the end, when you lose somebody, every candle, every prayer is not going to make up for the fact that the only thing you have left is hole in your life where that somebody that you cared about used to be. And a rock with a birthday carved into it that I'm pretty sure is wrong. So thanks, friend. Thanks for leaving me here to babysit. Because I should be long gone by now. I didn't get the girl, remember? I'm just stuck here fighting my brother and taking care of the kids. You owe me big.
Alaric: I miss you too, buddy.

Vampire Diaries Music

  Song Artist
So what So What Pink iTunes
Save the lies Save the Lies Gabriella Cilmi iTunes
Im not over I'm Not Over Carolina Liar iTunes

Vampire Diaries

Vampire Diaries Photos

Bonnie looks upset -- The Vampire Diaries
The Vampire Diaries/The Originals Split
Caroline Is Not Pleased - The Vampire Diaries
Self Pity - The Vampire Diaries Season 1 Episode 1
Putting on His Game Face - The Vampire Diaries Season 1 Episode 1
A Bad Feeling - The Vampire Diaries Season 1 Episode 1

Vampire Diaries Videos

Legacies Promo: A Favorite from The Vampire Diaries Returns!
Legacies Promo: A Favorite from The Vampire Diaries Returns!
Legacies Trailer: The Story Continues!
Legacies Trailer: The Story Continues!
Paul Wesley Surprises Nina Dobrev On Set Of Her New Show
Paul Wesley Surprises Nina Dobrev On Set Of Her New Show
  1. The Vampire Diaries
  2. Julie Plec Leaves the Door Open for The Vampire Diaries' Bonnie Bennett Whether Kat Graham Wants It or Not