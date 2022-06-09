Kat Graham Shuts Down Return to The Vampire Diaries: 'The Door's Absolutely Closed'

If The Vampire Diaries somehow makes a comeback down the line, we can count Kat Graham out.

The star, who played Bonnie Bennett on all eight seasons of the CW's supernatural drama, believes that was long enough.

"I mean, eight years, you know eight years of my life. I feel like I spent more time as a character than I spent as myself," she shared to Entertainment Tonight.

"I'm still that girl that was running around rogue, trying to play gigs and, I finally feel like, with especially all the films that I have – five films out this year, it's my second album I'm dropping this year – I feel like I'm almost playing catch-up in a weird way as an artist.

"I feel like I gave that show, and hopefully the fans that watch it, eight years of my life and poured so much into it and sacrificed a lot of time with my family, even time doing work with the UN refugee agency, doing my activism," the star continued.

"So much of that has to get put on hold when you're on a 22-episode series for eight years."

"So, as grateful [as I am] – and I mean grateful because I grew from that show, I became who I really am in my twenties from that show – for me, yeah, the door is closed."

Nothing is officially in the works with The Vampire Diaries, and given that Legacies has been canceled after four seasons, it sounds like the franchise is over.

Graham was excellent in the role of Bonnie, but if you watch The Vampire Diaries online, you probably agree that the series didn't handle the character very well.

Bonnie's happiness was always put on the line for the sake of her friends, and it was a regular occurrence.

Graham followed the series up with roles in Operation Christmas Drop, Cutthroat City, and Heatwave.

The star is also focusing on music with the release of new album, Long Hot Summer.

What are your thoughts on the star's comments about a return to TVD?

Hit the comments below.

Remember, you can watch The Vampire Diaries online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.