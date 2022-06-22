Killing It: Peacock Renews Craig Robinson Comedy for Season 2!

Killing It will continue for another season at Peacock.

The streaming service officially renewed the Craig Robinson comedy on Thursday, a little over two months after its launch.

It launched to positive reviews and currently has an 86% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

It is described as "a comedy about class, capitalism and one man’s quest to achieve the American dream. And also about hunting really big snakes."

The cast also includes Claudia O’Doherty, Rell Battle, Scott MacArthur, Stephanie Nogueras, Wyatt Walter, and Jet Miller.

"We knew we had a rare gem with Killing It and are thrilled Peacock audiences sank their teeth into this series, led by comedic legend Craig Robinson,” said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

“We can’t wait to tell more twists and turns of one person’s hilarious, persistent pursuit of the American dream, from the incomparable creative minds of Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici and our partners at UTV, as Peacock continues to be a home for unique, thought-provoking and humor-filled comedies.”

“We are immensely grateful to everyone at Universal Television and Peacock. ‘Snake-based economic satire’ isn’t exactly a familiar, beloved genre of television comedy, but they were fully behind the project from the start. We can’t wait to make more!” said Co-Showrunners / Writers / Executive Producers, Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici.

“At its heart, Killing It demonstrates the wild ride we are willing to take when we are passionate about something, while also reminding us to support one another…because there are a lot of snakes out there," said Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television.

"This series is a compassionate and hilarious comedy that anyone who has ever been in pursuit of a dream can relate to; that’s what makes it so special."

“We’re excited that Peacock has embraced this distinct show, and look forward to continuing our partnership with Dan, Luke, Craig, Claudia and the rest of this fantastic team on a season two.”

The series Wolf Like Me, We Are Lady Parts, Girls5Eva, Rutherford Falls, and Bel-Air as the Peacock originals to make it to a second season.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.