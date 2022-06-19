Legacies Creator Reveals Season 5 Would Have Introduced Damon and Elena's Daughter

at .

Legacies is over, but if the show had been renewed, we would have met a character high up on the wishlist of fans of The Vampire Diaries.

Julie Plec, the creator of the canceled CW drama, revealed in a new interview that Stefanie Salvatore would have been introduced.

Stefanie was "very much at the top of our white board as a character that we were planning on introducing, should the show move forward," Plec told TV Line.

If you watch Legacies online, you know Stefanie was mentioned in an alternate reality episode during the drama's freshman season.

“In my mind, Damon and Elena had kids in our timeline,” Plec told the outlet.

“The way we alluded to her in the genie episode was as though she was 12 or 13. But in the Legacies timeline, their kids were younger, probably toddlers.”

That being said, Plec was coyer about how Stefanie would enter the narrative.

She would have loved to see Stefanie sharing the screen with an aged up Pedro.

The CW canceled Legacies after four seasons last month, but there were definitely plans to keep the show going.

Legacies Season 4 Episode 20 mostly wrapped up the storylines of the remaining characters, leaving the Salvatore School at quite the tipping point.

Hope got a video message from her father that allowed her to move on to the next chapter of her life.

The school was under new leadership with Caroline Forbes back in the mix, which would have been interesting to see.

The school didn't exactly thrive under Alaric's rule, so seeing what became of it with Caroline at the wheel would have been exciting.

The good news is that The Vampire Diaries Universe is not over yet.

Plec recently revealed that ideas are percolating for the next phase of The Vampire Diaries universe.

We probably shouldn't expect any of the future series to air on The CW.

They would likely wind up on HBO Max.

With Stefanie on the list for a potential fifth season, it would have raised questions about whether Elena or Damon would appear.

Legacies Quotes

Klaus: My dearest Hope, my littlest wolf, my miracle child. What a gift to be able to leave you one last message, so please carry it with you in the years to come. I want you to know this: You will make mistakes in your life. That comes with being a Mikaelsson. You will go through hard times, for no one with your power always knows how to use it properly. You will find love and you will lose it, for such is the burden of immortality. But the most important thing about your life is that you live it, because you are my peace. And I regret a lot of things, but I don’t regret a single moment I spent with you. I love you so much. Always and forever.

Alaric: Cheater!
Hope: You should really get a vampire to start doing my training. You're getting a little old for me to break your human bones.
Alaric: How dare you.

  • Permalink: Cheater!
  • Added:

