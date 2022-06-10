Legacies Series Finale Promo: How Will It End?

It's been a turbulent road for The CW's Legacies, but it's hard to believe the series wraps up for good in less than a week.

Legacies Season 4 Episode 20 has a big task:

It has to wrap up the series in a satisfying fashion while also saying goodbye to The Vampire Diaries universe.

This journey for many of us fans began in 2009 with the original series.

Thankfully, the series finale teases a closure-filled affair as the Salvatore School students decide what to do next.

The battle with Ken came to a grinding halt on Legacies Season 4 Episode 19, and all that's left is for the students to process the events.

"Hope (Danielle Rose Russell), Lizzie (Jenny Boyd), MG (Quincy Fouse), Kaleb (Chris Lee), Jed (Ben Levin), Cleo (Omono Okojie) and Alaric (Matthew Davis) reflect on recent events and what comes next for each of them," reads the official description for "Just Don't Be A Stranger, Okay?"

"Hope and Lizzie each find solace from unexpected yet welcome sources," the logline concludes.

We already know that Landon seems destined for a future in Limbo, but what does the future hold for Ethan?

His eleventh-hour return during the penultimate episode to make the ultimate sacrifice was a shocker.

The official teaser shows him in Limbo, alongside Landon.

Will they form a bond and become co-rulers of this place between two very different worlds?

Unfortunately, the teaser does not shed light on whether Joseph Morgan will return as Klaus Mikaelson.

Morgan has been teasing a return on social media, but given that he's been busy shooting Titans Season 4, we may be getting excited over nothing.

UPDATE: Joseph Morgan confirmed his return as Klaus during an Instagram Live.

Series creator Julie Plec previously revealed that The CW told the creatives the show might not make the cut for another season, and to craft an ending.

Will this be a conclusive ending?

We'll need to tune in to see the series finale play out on Thursday, June 16, at 9 p.m.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.