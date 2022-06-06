Locke & Key's Third and Final Season, The Sandman Get Premiere Dates at Netflix

Netflix's Geeked Week got off to a thrilling start, with the streaming service dropping a lot of intel.

We'll start with the final season of Locke & Key.

The series was announced to be ending earlier this year, but now Netflix has revealed the last-ever episodes will drop Wednesday, August 10.

The series follows the Locke Siblings, who move into their ancestral home following the brutal murder of the father.

There, they come into contact with supernatural forces.

According to the final season synopsis, the family will uncover “more magic within Keyhouse, while a new threat — the most dangerous one yet — looms in Matheson with plans of his own for the keys.”

“Once we began working on the series, we felt three seasons was the ideal length to bring the story of the Locke family and their Keyhouse adventures to a satisfying conclusion,” showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill shared when news dropped of the final season.

“As storytellers, we are grateful that we had the opportunity to tell our version of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s incredible story exactly the way we wanted. We’re keeping the magical keys, though, for our own personal use.”

Check out the teaser trailer below

Meanwhile, Neil Gaiman's The Sandman will finally see the light of day when it premieres Friday, August 5.

Netflix released a visually stunning trailer during Geeked Week, and it highlights why this show has taken so long to get to the screen.

"When the Sandman, aka Dream (Tom Sturridge) — the powerful cosmic being who controls all our dreams — is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for over a century, he must journey across different worlds and timelines to fix the chaos his absence has caused," the logline reads.

Based on the beloved award-winning DC comic series written by Neil Gaiman, The Sandman is a rich, character-driven blend of myth and dark fantasy woven together over the course of ten epic chapters following Dream’s many adventures.

Developed and executive produced by Gaiman, showrunner Allan Heinberg, and David S. Goyer, the series is Produced by Warner Bros. Television.

The series also stars Boyd Holbrook, Patton Oswalt, Vivienne Acheampong, Gwendoline Christie, Charles Dance, Jenna Coleman, David Thewlis, Stephen Fry, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, and Vanesu Samunyai (formerly known as "Kyo Ra").

The cast is rounded out by John Cameron Mitchell, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Joely Richardson, Niamh Walsh, Sandra James-Young, Razane Jammal and Mark Hamill.

