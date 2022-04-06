Locke & Key: Ending After Three Seasons at Netflix!

The adventures of the Locke family and Key House are coming to a close.

Locke & Key will conclude with its upcoming third season at Netflix.

“Once we began working on the series, we felt three seasons was the ideal length to bring the story of the Locke family and their Keyhouse adventures to a satisfying conclusion,” showrunners Carlton Cuse and Meredith Averill said in a statement on Wednesday.

“As storytellers, we are grateful that we had the opportunity to tell our version of Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez’s incredible story exactly the way we wanted. We’re keeping the magical keys, though, for our own personal use.”

The series has been a breakout hit for Netflix, landing a third season renewal well ahead of its second season debut.

“[EPs] Carlton [Cuse] and Meredith [Averill] have built an incredible world in Locke & Key, and we’re excited to have the Lockes return for more in the third season,” said Netflix in 2020.

“We have some incredible adventures in store for the Locke family in Season 3 and could not be more excited to continue telling our story with our great partners at Netflix.”

After their father is murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move into their ancestral home, Keyhouse, which they discover is full of magical keys that may be connected to their father's death.

As the Locke children explore the different keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens — and will stop at nothing to steal them.

The cast includes Darby Stanchfield (Nina Locke), Connor Jessup (Tyler Locke), Emilia Jones (Kinsey Locke), Jackson Robert Scott (Bode Locke), Petrice Jones (Scot Cavendish), Bill Heck (Rendell Locke), Thomas Mitchell Barnett (Sam Lesser), and Coby Bird (Rufus Whedon).

Rounding out the cast is Jesse Camacho (Doug Brazelle), Asha Bromfield (Zadie Wells), Griffin Gluck (Gabe), Hallea Jones (Eden), Aaron Ashmore (Duncan Locke), Liyuo Abere (Jamie Bennett), and Brendan Hines (Josh Bennett).

The good news for fans is that there will be one last season to wrap up all of the plots.

Many Netflix series do not get the opportunity to do so.

No premiere date has been revealed, but the entire season is filmed, so it will likely be during the second half of the year.

Locke & Key Season 2 premiered in October 2021.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.