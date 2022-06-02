Magnum P.I. Eyes Revival at NBC & USA Network

The sun may have set on Magnum P.I. on CBS, but the series might see the light of day on another network.

According to Deadline, talks are reportedly underway between NBC and/or USA Network to potentially bring the show back to the air.

While details are scarce at this early time, the outlet says that an arrangement is still being figured out, but new episodes could air on NBC while USA Network could air prior seasons.

CBS officially canceled Magnum P.I. after four seasons last month, despite the series boasting strong ratings.

Magnum P.I. Season 4 averaged 7.4 million viewers and a 0.7 rating among adults 18-49 with a week of DVR factored in.

Also helping matters is that the show was relatively stable vs. its prior season, which is a good thing.

News started to trickle through recently that production studio Universal TV was interested in shopping the show to other outlets.

CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl addressed the cancellation last month during the CBS upfronts.

“Every year, there’s a couple of tough ones, and this was one of them,” he said, according to The Wrap.

“There’s rarely a single factor. More often than not has to do with how is the complete schedule affected by what we do?"

"Can we find room for new shows? Where can we maybe find some growth? And as you know, unfortunately, ‘Magnum’ came out on the short end."

"It’s a show we all loved and it was definitely one of the heartbreaker decisions we had to make. The producers and cast are all first class individuals.”

Following the cancellation, series star Jay Hernandez said goodbye to the show via Twitter.

"All good thing must come to an end. We made memories I'll be forever grateful for and thanks to each & every one of you for going on this wild ride with us," the star said.

"It's all love. Until next time."

While talks of a revival signal hope for fans, we have to stress that negotiations can be tricky.

There is a desire to bring the show back because there is a lot of interest in the series, but these deals can fall through.

We should hopefully have a more definite decision in the coming weeks.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.