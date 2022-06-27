Outlander Casts Denny and Rachel Hunter

Production on Outlander Season 7 is well underway.

That much we've known for a while now.

However, story details have very much been scarce... until now.

Tensions Rise - Outlander

Deadline revealed Monday that popular novel characters Denny and Rachel Hunter will be a part of the series.

Izzy Meikle-Small and Joey Phillips have joined the Starz series as Rachel and Denny, respectively.

Izzy Meikle-Small attends the World Premiere of "Another Mother's Son"

“We’re excited to welcome Izzy and Joey to the Outlander family and can’t wait for fans to see how these two fantastic actors bring Rachel and Denzell to life,” Matthew B. Roberts, showrunner, writer, and executive producer, said in a statement to Deadline revealing the news.

In the novel series from Diana Gabaldon, the Hunter siblings become caught up with Claire and Jamie and their family.

They meet Young Ian and William, with the latter becoming injured and needing medical attention.

Meikle-Small has appeared in Never Let Me Go, Great Expectations, and Snow White and the Huntsman, while Phillips has appeared in Doctors, Holby City, The Accused, and The Royal.

Troubling Times - Outlander Season 6 Episode 8

The pair join returning cast members Caitríona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, Richard Rankin, and John Bell.

The drama, which films in Scotland, recently cast Charles Vandervaart as Jamie's adult son, William Ransom.

Raised by his stepfather, Lord John Grey (David Berry), William, the ninth Earl of Ellesmere, is a highly anticipated character from the book series.

In season seven, William arrives in Wilmington full of patriotic zeal and enthusiasm to join the British Army and help put an end to the escalating tensions in the American Colonies.

Charles Vandervaart - Outlander

“We are happy to welcome Charles to the Fraser family for season seven of ‘Outlander,’ joining the cast with the other talented actors that bring our stories to life," Roberts said at the time.

“Scotland will again be our production home as the Frasers and MacKenzies try to make a home against the backdrop of the Revolutionary War."

"This season promises more adventure, time travel and emotional peril than any season before." Executive producer Maril Davis adds, “The character of William Ransom is a wonderful role, and one fans have been eager to see."

Frasers of Frasers Ridge - Outlander Season 6 Episode 7

"Finding someone with the talent and physicality to play Jamie’s son was a daunting task, but Charles’ charisma was evident during the audition process and we are excited to see what he will bring to William’s multi layered journey.”

What are your thoughts on the casting news?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

