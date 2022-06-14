Squid Game Reality Series with Eye-Popping Cash Prize Ordered at Netflix

Squid Game Season 2 may be a long way off, but Netflix has announced the next best thing.

A reality series!

The streamer is bringing the global phenomenon Squid Game to life with "the biggest reality competition series ever," Squid Game: The Challenge.

"With both the largest cast and lump sum cash prize in reality TV history, 456 real players will enter the game in pursuit of a life-changing reward of $4.56 million," the description reads.

"As they compete through a series of games inspired by the original show - plus surprising new additions - their strategies, alliances, and character will be put to the test while competitors are eliminated around them."

"The stakes are high, but in this game the worst fate is going home empty-handed."

Recruitment is open now at SquidGameCasting.com.

For this round, the Front Man is in search of English-language speakers from any part of the world.

“Squid Game took the world by storm with Director Hwang’s captivating story and iconic imagery," said Brandon Riegg, Netflix VP of Unscripted and Documentary Series.

"We’re grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment."

“Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest ever cash prize at the end.”

10 episodes have been ordered for the competition series, which is a co-production between Studio Lambert (The Circle) and The Garden (24 Hours in A&E), part of ITV Studios, and it will be filmed in the UK.

Stephen Lambert, Tim Harcourt, and Toni Ireland from Studio Lambert and John Hay, Nicola Hill, and Nicola Brown from The Garden will serve as executive producers.

The scripted series burst on to the scene last fall and holds the record as Netflix’s most popular series of all time, with over 1.65 billion view hours in the first 28 days.

The announcement comes just days after Netflix officially ordered up a second season of the global smash hit.

Now that we know the franchise is expanding, it makes us wonder what else could be next.

What are your thoughts on the competition series?

Do you think it's a good idea?

Hit the comments below, Squid Game fans.

