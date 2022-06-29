Stranger Things Star Reveals How Frustration Fueled Shocking Billy and Max Scene

Stranger Things Season 4 premiered a month ago, and the series remains one of the most-talked-about shows on the air.

Ahead of the final two episodes dropping on Netflix, Sadie Sink opened up about shooting an emotional scene with Dacre Montgomery.

On-screen, the scene looked like Montgomery and Sink shot it together, but thanks to travel restrictions, it wasn't possible.

Dear Max

"That was definitely the most challenging [scene] I think I've ever had to do on Stranger Things, just because so much of Max and Billy's relationship comes from the onscreen chemistry that me and Dacre have," Sink told The Hollywood Reporter.

"Being used to working with him and reading with him for two seasons now, and then having to do a really important scene with him but not have him there, was definitely very tricky."

Cracking the Code - Stranger Things

"I definitely did get a little frustrated when I was on set, but I think I kind of channeled it into the scene as much as I could and ended up getting, I think, a pretty good result – and obviously, the visual effects team really stepped in and made it look as realistic as possible," the star teased.

Montgomery previously opened up about the process of shooting the scene.

The scene came out great and showed the immense talent associated with the Netflix hit.

Looking ahead, we have around four hours of Stranger Things Season 4 left as the penultimate episode spans 90 minutes, with the finale clocking in at over 150.

Dacre Montgomery Instagram Shot

Will the gang be able to take down Vecna?

That's the big question!

Sink also aired her thoughts on Vecna as the villain and how the show made him look realistic.

"I think two things come into play when it comes to the believability of Vecna," Sink said.

Sadie Sink attends Netflix's Stranger Things ATAS Official Screening

"The first just being the prosthetics and having it be mostly practical effects was really helpful," she said.

"We're so used to working with stunt guys and stunt-women in green bodies and tennis balls in their hands, or something like that, so having Jamie [Campbell Bower] actually there was very helpful because he was genuinely just horrifying," she added.

"It's just not normal what you're looking at, so you're kind of tricking your mind in a way, and it makes stepping into Max's shoes that much easier."

Stranger Things is already renewed for a fifth -- and final -- season, but a spinoff is planned.

Something Bad Has Happened - Stranger Things

What are your thoughts on how that scene came together?

Could you tell the stars were not on the same set?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Stranger Things Quotes

Hatch said that music can reach parts of the brain that words can't. So maybe that's the key, a lifeline. A lifeline back to reality. It's worth a shot.

Robin

Dear Billy, I don't know if you can even hear this. Two years ago, I would have said, 'That's ridiculous, impossible.' "But that was before I found out about alternate dimensions and monsters, so... I'm just going to stop assuming that I know anything. So much has happened since you left. Your dad was a total mess. He and my mom started getting into fights. Bad fights. I don't think he could stand being here without you. So he left. And he didn't leave Mom much. She's taken an extra job, and we moved to that lovely trailer park off Kerley. Basically, ever since you left, everything's been... A total disaster. And the worst part is, I can't tell anyone why you're gone. I can't tell them that you saved El's life. That you saved my life. I play that moment back in my head all the time. And sometimes I imagine myself running to you, pulling you away. I imagine that if I had, that you would still be here. And everything would be... ( sobs ) ...everything would be right again. I imagine that we... That we could've become friends. Good friends, like... like a real brother and sister. And I know that's stupid. You hated me.I hated you. But I thought that maybe... Maybe we could try again. But that's not what happened. I just... I stood there and I watched. For a while, I tried to be happy. Normal. But I... I think that maybe a part of me died that day too. And I haven't told anyone this. I... I just can't. But I had to tell you. Before it's too late. If you can even hear this. I really hope that you can. I'm sorry. I'm so, so sorry, Billy. Love, your shitty little sister, Max.

Max

Stranger Things

