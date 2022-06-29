Stranger Things Star Reveals How Frustration Fueled Shocking Billy and Max Scene

Stranger Things Season 4 premiered a month ago, and the series remains one of the most-talked-about shows on the air.

Ahead of the final two episodes dropping on Netflix, Sadie Sink opened up about shooting an emotional scene with Dacre Montgomery.

On-screen, the scene looked like Montgomery and Sink shot it together, but thanks to travel restrictions, it wasn't possible.

"That was definitely the most challenging [scene] I think I've ever had to do on Stranger Things, just because so much of Max and Billy's relationship comes from the onscreen chemistry that me and Dacre have," Sink told The Hollywood Reporter.

"Being used to working with him and reading with him for two seasons now, and then having to do a really important scene with him but not have him there, was definitely very tricky."

"I definitely did get a little frustrated when I was on set, but I think I kind of channeled it into the scene as much as I could and ended up getting, I think, a pretty good result – and obviously, the visual effects team really stepped in and made it look as realistic as possible," the star teased.

Montgomery previously opened up about the process of shooting the scene.

The scene came out great and showed the immense talent associated with the Netflix hit.

Looking ahead, we have around four hours of Stranger Things Season 4 left as the penultimate episode spans 90 minutes, with the finale clocking in at over 150.

Will the gang be able to take down Vecna?

That's the big question!

Sink also aired her thoughts on Vecna as the villain and how the show made him look realistic.

"I think two things come into play when it comes to the believability of Vecna," Sink said.

"The first just being the prosthetics and having it be mostly practical effects was really helpful," she said.

"We're so used to working with stunt guys and stunt-women in green bodies and tennis balls in their hands, or something like that, so having Jamie [Campbell Bower] actually there was very helpful because he was genuinely just horrifying," she added.

"It's just not normal what you're looking at, so you're kind of tricking your mind in a way, and it makes stepping into Max's shoes that much easier."

Stranger Things is already renewed for a fifth -- and final -- season, but a spinoff is planned.

