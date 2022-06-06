Tales of the Walking Dead: First Look and Premiere Date

The Walking Dead universe continues to expand at AMC.

The highly anticipated new episodic anthology series Tales of the Walking Dead will premiere Sunday, August 14 at 9 pm ET/8c on AMC and AMC+, with the first two episodes streaming that same night on AMC+.

Subsequent episodes will stream one week early, beginning Sunday, August 21.

Tales of the Walking Dead consists of six original one-hour standalone episodes focused on both new and established characters within the walker apocalypse.

"Each episode has its own distinct tone and point of view -- but the stakes are high in each story, pushing new, indelible characters with relentless, life-threatening choices and situations," the logline reads.

"We get to see the apocalypse through different eyes, discovering more worlds, mythos, and mysteries of the Walking Dead."

Tales of the Walking Dead stars Olivia Munn (The Newsroom, X-Men: Apocalypse, Six), Samantha Morton (The Walking Dead, Harlots), Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine), and Parker Posey (Lost In Space).

The cast also includes Anthony Edwards (Inventing Anna, WeCrashed), Poppy Liu (Dead Ringers), Jillian Bell (Rough Night), Loan Chabanol (Fading Gigolo), and Embeth Davidtz (Old, Ray Donovan).

Also starring is Jessie T. Usher (Shaft, The Boys), Daniella Pineda (Cowboy Bebop), Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick), amongst others.

Haifaa al-Mansour (Good Lord Bird, Motherland), Deborah Kampmeier (Star Trek: Picard) and Ron Underwood (Fear the Walking Dead, Big Shot) will each direct one episode with series producer Michael Satrazemis (The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead) set to direct three episodes.

Produced by AMC Studios, Tales of the Walking Dead is executive produced by Scott M. Gimple, chief content officer of the Walking Dead Universe and showrunner Channing Powell, who has been a writer and producer on The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead.

The series joins a universe that consists of the mothership series, Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead World Beyond, a Daryl Dixon-led spinoff, as well as a Norman Reedus and Lauren Cohan-led series.

