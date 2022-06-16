The Resort: Star-Studded Peacock Mystery Gets First Look & Premiere Date

If you're looking for a new mystery this summer, then Peacock might have what you're looking for.

The streaming service will premiere the mystery-comedy The Resort on Thursday, July 28.

"A multi-generational, coming-of-age love story disguised as a fast-paced mystery about the disappointment of time," reads the synopsis.

"An anniversary trip puts a marriage to the test when the couple finds themselves embroiled in one of the Yucatan’s most bizarre unsolved mysteries that took place fifteen years prior," it continues.

Peacock has unveiled the cast and who they will be playing.

William Jackson Harper (Love Life, The Underground Railroad) will play Noah, also a teacher, but unlike Emma, Noah seems perfectly content floating through the mundane reality of his existence.

Cristin Milioti (Made for Love, Palm Springs) will play Emma, a high school teacher at a plateau in her monotonous marriage with Noah.

They're celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary when they're pulled into this mystery together.

Nick Offerman (Parks & Recreation, Pam & Tommy) will play Murray Thompson, Violet’s father.

Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones, Licorice Pizza) will play Sam. Sam is on vacation with his parents and girlfriend in 2007 at the Oceana Vista Resort.

Luis Gerardo Mendez (Narcos: Mexico, Murder Mystery) will play Baltasar Frías, the head of security at the Oceana Vista Resort in 2007.

Nina Bloomgarden (Hot Pink, Jane) will play Violet Thompson, who is vacationing with her father and his girlfriend at the Oceana Visa Resort. GABRIELA CARTOL (La Camarista, Hernán) will play Luna, the concierge at Emma and Noah's resort.

"When I was much younger and had more energy, I wanted to make a big summer movie with mystery, detectives, adventure, comedy, tragedy, romance, a natural disaster, plus a dose of the surreal and existential — and ideally it would have been for Universal," Says Andy Siara, showrunner, writer, and EP.

"That didn’t happen. But now, many years later, we have The Resort… and it’s kind of a big summer movie with all of those things… just split into 8 half-hour episodes on Peacock, which is kind of like the sibling of Universal, so it all came together in the end.

Moving on — The Resort is about a lot of things. There are big swings, and little swings. It’s someone looking back on their life and trying to remember the good times, mixed with a 5-year-old playing with toys in the backyard.

"It never takes itself too seriously, but sometimes it gets pretty serious. I guess, at its core, it’s about people who want to go back to a time in life when things seemed a bit easier, before the hard parts of life keep piling up. It’s about people who are trying to recapture that feeling of home. And within that, there’s a big mystery," the statement concludes.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.