The Santa Clauses: Disney+ Shares First Look at Tim Allen and Elizabeth Mitchell

"Scott Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever," reads the logline.

"He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the Pole."

"With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole," the logline concludes.

When news of the project dropped earlier this year, there was immediate excitement from fans.

Allen's co-star and fellow returning star, Elizabeth Mitchell, recently told TV Fanatic that the series would dig deep into holiday themes, but it would branch out due having an episodic structure this time.

"So it'll be all the shenanigans involved in our lives and that sort of thing. And it is really entertaining," Mitchell explained.

"I read the first two before I signed on just because I like to do my homework, and I laughed out loud," the star teased.

"I thought it was great. So I'm very excited about it. And there are some really talented people working behind the scenes, as well, so it just feels good. It feels like a fun thing to me."

"Tim is so good, and his Santa is so unbelievably lovable and always funny," Mitchell said of why people are excited about the series.

"And he has that gift of being the other man's Santa, doesn't he? You can relate to Santa because Tim's playing him, so I think that's probably the magic of it, for the most part.

"And I just get to go and play. I mean, I honestly do. I laugh so hard. When we shot the first two I was in, I was laughing so hard most of the time that I'd go home with a stomach ache. He's a joy to be around."

"But he also, which I really like, has no problem if I get something funny in there. He'll laugh, right? If I genuinely nail something, he's not one of those people who's like, 'It's all for me.' He's collaborative, and I think that's really fun."

