The Time Traveler's Wife Season 1 Episode 6 Review: The Wedding

We were not expecting that wedding twist!

Henry was so nervous about his upcoming nuptials on The Time Traveler's Wife Season 1 Episode 6, and he was willing to try drugs to stop the time-traveling effects.

However, that decision altered who the bride and groom were on the big day.

Throughout The Time Traveler's Wife Season 1 finale, Henry kept reiterating how much he hated memories and was terrified of the future.

Most people love nostalgia. That's why they love video. Nostalgia for a time traveler is a bear trap. Memories are basically trapped doors, but I've already told you that before. Older Henry

Henry kept time-traveling back to his future home, over and over, each time getting more ominous clues. On the first trip, he saw older Henry's wheelchair, video camera, and blanket. When he heard Clare call for him, he returned home.

Henry becomes more troubled with each glance of the future he gets. At first, he saw them house hunting with the perfect studio and trees in his visions.

He heard the lottery numbers so they could afford it in his timeline.

Later, he witnessed Clare crying, which worried him since he believed it was his job to keep her happy.

When he returned, Clare would hold him, reassuring him that everything would be all right.

Clare redeemed herself after The Time Traveler's Wife Season 1 Episode 5, where it seemed like she always compared Henry to future Henry. She finally showed Henry she loved him in the present.

When Henry kept panicking, Clare suggested he see a doctor, even when Henry was scared he'd only be seen as a specimen and be locked away.

I'm here now, and I'm who you come home to, and I'm never going to let anyone keep you away from me. That was I love you in more words. Clare

Surprisingly, the other person who offered Henry support was his estranged dad. Like his mom, his dad didn't believe Henry was a time traveler either until Henry described seeing his parents' first kiss in detail.

Richard looked so emotional, yet he and Henry didn't talk much. Henry seemed hesitant to invite him to the wedding, but it was essential to Clare.

I loved when Henry's dad asked Clare why she was marrying his son. She joked that sex was good. It lightened the moment, and Richard appreciated her humor.

Only Henry seemed overwhelmed by this huge wedding. Upon meeting Clare's family, Richard sized up the family dynamics well.

Always remember Henry, the marriage is about two people. The wedding is about one woman, and you are marrying her daughter. Henry's dad

Even though that was the first time he had seen his dad in years, Henry told his dad that he was time traveling more and was afraid of messing up the wedding.

Henry’s dad: Everyone flips out at their wedding.

Henry: When I flip out, I end up naked at a hoedown in 1987. I need something that will calm me down for the whole day and not turn me into a zombie.

When I flip out, I end up naked at a hoedown in 1987. I need something that will calm me down for the whole day and not turn me into a zombie.

The more Henry time traveled and saw the future, the more worried he became. He's terrified that he kept ending up at their future home, and now he has something to lose.

While most grooms don't care about choosing flatware and china, Henry craved that if it kept Clare happy.

When he saw her looking at baby clothes, he told his dad his life was full of hope, and he needed something so he didn't lose it all.

As the wedding became closer, Henry became more anxious.

He was nervous about leaving Clare stranded at the alter, especially after her parents made it a lavish affair.

I know you won't. I know we're married in the future. Clare

Henry was desperate enough to risk it all and contact an old colleague for a drug cocktail that would stop time travel for at least nine hours on his wedding day.

Henry decided to try the drug immediately and passed out. Luckily, Gomez followed him and saw the after-effects of his insane time-traveling incident.

That was heartbreaking as he watched future Henry and Clare fight and then saw older Henry die.

Gomez proved to be a true friend as we saw a somber funeral and Gomez comforting Clare.

When Henry returned from that time traveling incident, there were only seven hours until the wedding. Gomez had called his dad to help calm Henry down, though Henry didn't appear that grateful. He and his dad still had many issues to resolve.

Henry disappeared again, finding blood in Clare's studio and multiple pregnancy tests in her jewelry box. 36-year-old Henry admitted he had a vasectomy, so Clare kept losing the babies.

The younger Henry is horrified on Clare's behalf and swore he'd never hurt her that way.

28-year-old Henry: I’m changing this!

36-year-old Henry: Fuck off! You couldn’t even get married.

Fuck off! You couldn't even get married.

Can he change fate, or is he doomed to repeat the same mistakes?

"Shoe Polish" Day took on a whole new meaning. Older Henry mentioned it as a vague memory to preteen Clare, which referred to the wedding. The wrong Henry returned, and they had to use shoe polish to cover his grey hair.

Clare seemed grateful Henry showed up, but she smelled the polish and was on to the ruse.

Simultaneously, Henry showed up at 29-year-old Clare's, and they bonded. She thought he was sweet and caring under his "asshole" exterior. She also mentioned it was "shoe polish" day.

Are they going to switch the couples back or leave them be as they seem better suited? Clare is with future Henry. Henry is with the Clare, who wants kids and hasn't had a vasectomy yet.

We weren't expecting Clare to marry a different Henry or a different Clare to bond with 28-year-old Henry since she still wants children.

That was a major cliffhanger. We need a Season 2 announcement as soon as possible to get answers on how this twisty love story continues.

So far, the series has taken the best parts of Audrey Niffenegger's novel and expanded on them in each episode.

What would you like to see in a potential Season 2, and which characters would you like to see introduced?

Over to you, Time Traveler's Wife Fanatics. Were you surprised by that wedding twist?

Were you expecting those ominous looks into the future? Chime in below in the comments.

