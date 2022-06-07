Todd and Julie Chrisley Found Guilty in Tax Evasion and Fraud Trial

Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd and Julie Chrisley got some shocking news Tuesday afternoon.

According to TMZ, the reality TV stars were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion.

Peter Tatantino, the couple's accountant, was also found guilty on a series of related charges.

The charges include aiding and abetting the filing of false tax returns.

A date for sentencing has yet to be scheduled, but the couple remains free on bond.

They face up to 30 years in prison.

Bruce Morris, Todd's attorney, said that the couple plan to appeal the damning decision.

“We are disappointed in the verdict,” Morris said to TMZ.

Todd and Julie were initially indicted back in 2019, with prosecutors alleging the pair to have submitted fake documents to banks when applying for loans.

Julie also allegedly submitted false credit reports and bank statements when attempting to rent a house in California.

Following the indictment in 2019, Todd alleged in a statement that the couple's former employee, Mark Braddock, was out to get "revenge" on them.

“He took a bunch of his phony documents to the U.S. Attorney’s office and told them we had committed all kinds of financial crimes, like tax evasion and bank fraud,” Todd said in 2019 via Instagram.

“That got their attention all right, but once we had a chance to explain who he was and what he’d done to us, they realized it was all a bunch of nonsense and they sent him on his way."

"[He] persuaded a different set of investigators at the U.S. Attorney’s office not only to reopen the case but also to grant him immunity from prosecution for his own crimes and bring charges against us.”

Annalise Peters, Assistant US Attorney, alleged in court that Todd and Julie obtained more than $30 million in loans by fabricating their wealth and earnings.

“They made up documents and they lie through their teeth to get whatever they want, whenever they want it,” Peters said in court, according to InTouchWeekly.

It was also alleged that they continued to hide funds from the IRS after Braddock was no longer associated with them.

Todd and Julie have headlined the USA Network series Chrisley Knows Best since 2014.

The series has spawned several spinoffs, and remains one of the cabler's strongest performers in key demographics.

It's unclear what this verdict means for the future of the franchise, but we're sure USA Network will make a statement in due course.

