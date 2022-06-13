Watch Riverdale Online: Season 6 Episode 17

Did the serial killer convention reveal the truth about the Trash Bag Killer?

On Riverdale Season 6 Episode 17, the drama was at a high in town as the body count piled up.

Magical Lessons - Riverdale Season 6 Episode 16

Betty went on a dangerous mission that could give some much-needed clarity on the situation town.

However, she also realized she was putting her friends in trouble.

How did it all play out?

Quotes

Charles: What about live entertainment? Have you booked an act yet?
Veronica: Yes, Kevin will be presenting a few musical numbers from the holy grail of serial killer musicals.
Charles: Sweeney Todd?!
Veronica: Alas, no. American Psycho.

Fan: You’re my hero, Betty Cooper.
Betty: Hero?
Fan: You’re practically one of them.
Betty: What did you just say?!
Fan: I’d be honored to be your first official kill.

