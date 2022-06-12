Riverdale Season 6 Episode 17 Review: Chapter One Hundred And Twelve: American Psychos

The Trash Bag Killer's road to infamy reached its breaking point on Riverdale Season 6 Episode 17.

The post-SlasherCon drama was the moment we had long waited for for over a year. Betty had put everything on the line for just one more chance to take down her tormentor, hopefully.

The anticipation kept us on the toes for what Betty would do! It's a satisfying climax that came from plenty of solid character development.

Before we get into the main plot, we need to discuss the elephant in the room. "Chapter One Hundred And Twelve: American Psychos" was technically a musical episode.

Think of the vibe like the Carrie musical on Riverdale Season 2 Episode 18 or Next to Normal on Riverdale Season 5 Episode 18. Riverdale has had five musical-inspired chapters, but this one will rank as the worst.

Why? Well, this chapter wasn't a musical at all.

Charles: What about live entertainment? Have you booked an act yet?

Veronica: Yes, Kevin will be presenting a few musical numbers from the holy grail of serial killer musicals.

Charles: Sweeney Todd?!

Veronica: Alas, no. American Psycho. Permalink: Alas, no. American Psycho.

Sure, the group performed three songs from the Broadway show, but the songs were standalone points that made no difference to the story. If we had taken them out, no one would've missed them or seen a difference.

I liked that the tracks connected to the serial killer theme of the convention. But comparing it to Riverdale's past with musicals, this year's "musical" was a shadow of its former self. Either go big or leave it out.

Now, over to the SlasherCon trap, the group had a good idea in theory. Hosting a giant True Crime-like convention full of fans and events could sway an egomaniac like TBK to check it out.

Plus, Betty's panel discussion about being his victim was the type of bait he couldn't resist. He's too obsessed over Betty to realize anything else.

Though, I did have a theory that Agent Drake was secretly an accomplice of TBK, someone who was in love with him as a serial killer. Or, she's in love with Betty because she views Betty as the next big serial killer.

Her panel discussion about the type of fanatical love seemed to foreshadow a twist. And Drake was too direct with her feelings for Betty. We'll see if it comes true, but there was something about her panel that seemed like we shouldn't ignore it.

In Betty's case, she had a lot to worry about during "Chapter One Hundred And Twelve: American Psychos." Everything seemed to be pushing her to be the next big killer or tormenting her with thoughts that she was a killer.

Like, the fanatic who kept giving her weapons to sign.

One of the strongest parts of this chapter was how it tied Betty's character growth together after all these seasons. All the worrying about Dark Betty, her father's influence, and the serial killer gene led to the moment she finally opened up and faced her hidden fears.

I liked how she talked through her fears with Archie and started to process the walls she had built up. It's a vital step in the right direction for Betty because it will help her deal with all the trauma built up during her life.

Part of that also comes from her facing off against TBK in person.

Was anyone scared she would choose the killer's mask and join TBK? It would've been an easy move for her since she had believed that nothing could fix her.

Betty choosing to stay a hero and killing TBK was a great move. I had no doubts she would do it because she had worked so much on herself to be the light she wanted for her future.

Archie was right about everything; "Dark Betty" and the darkness had continually lost over the years because Betty kept choosing the light. Betty is naturally a good person.

My only doubt in this chapter came after Agent Drake confessed her feelings to Betty. There was a slight moment where it seemed like Betty would choose to be with her instead of keeping "Barchie" alive.

After everything Archie and Betty had gone through to get to this point, it would've been frustrating to have a new character break up the relationship.

Fan: You’re my hero, Betty Cooper.

Betty: Hero?

Fan: You’re practically one of them.

Betty: What did you just say?!

Fan: I’d be honored to be your first official kill. Permalink: I’d be honored to be your first official kill.

Especially since Betty and Archie had talked about their shared future months ago. They seemed to be on the same page since they wanted to stay in Riverdale, compared to their other relationships.

It's still early to tell if they'll be endgame status. However, their chat was a promising sign.

Archie talking about the hurt bird and Betty's light was a beautiful touch that reminded us of how deep their connection started pre-Riverdale.

Speaking of connections, is anyone else happy that Cheryl finally addressed her lingering thoughts about Toni?

"Choni" had been a big part of Riverdale's early years, so it makes sense that there would be some possibilities of them reuniting. Cheryl admitting that she wondered if they would be endgame felt like it was answering the fans' many questions.

I’m nothing like you. Betty Permalink: I’m nothing like you.

Her spiraling about the engagement felt like us reacting when hearing an ex is getting married. Sure, a magical curse wouldn't be involved, but some spite would be thrown out into the universe.

It's good that Heather kept Cheryl grounded and processed their feelings.

Heather seems to be a level-headed character that can see through Cheryl's eccentricities. She might be perfect for her in the long run. Let's hope their relationship has staying power.

The strike was where the chapter felt like it was padding itself for the future.

Riverdale wanted to expose one of Percival's big weaknesses, which meant there needed to be a reason to get this twist added. And with the plagues appearing on Riverdale Season 6 Episode 18, Percival also needed an excuse to retaliate.

Knowing that Percival's powers are weaker when it's done to a large group will come in handy.

If the citizens of Riverdale wish to stand united against me, then the price they will pay for their defiance will be truly biblical. Percival Pickens Permalink: The price they will pay for their defiance will be truly biblical.

Toni, Tabitha, and Archie were able to break through the construction crew's mind control with only music and family members. Just imagine what they could do when their special powers are added into the mix. Breaking the control might be how they get the upper hand against him.

And if the railroad isn't built before Bailey's Comet arrives, his plan will be ruined. The group needs to move fast because there's now a ticking countdown!

Last Thoughts From Sweetwater River:

Veronica really is the black widow. She's killed way more people than most of the cast.



You could see the spark light up in Alice's eyes when TBK called. She probably knew she had an exclusive for her next broadcast.



Kevin has no foundation to be upset that Fangs and Toni are getting married. He is the one who called it off, and he's already hooking up with Moose and Percival. Kevin needs to get it together.

Now, over to you, Riverdale fans.

What did you think of "Chapter One Hundred And Twelve: American Psychos"?

Will Archie and Betty's relationship survive? How will the town react during Percival's plagues? What was your favorite song?

If you missed the latest episode of Riverdale, you can watch Riverdale online via TV Fanatic.

Justin Carreiro is a staff writer for TV Fanatic.