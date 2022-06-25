What to Watch: Rise, Only Murders In the Building, The Terminal List

Happy summer, everyone!

We know that it's sometimes slow on the small screen during the summer months, so we'll be here doing our part to keep you in the right frame of TV-viewing mind.

Find out what we recommend this week!

Saturday, June 25

Rise (Disney+)

If you love inspirational sports films, especially those along the lines of King Richard, you’ll appreciate the family sports film Rise. Basketball fans know of the marvel that is the Antetokounmpos brothers and their massive talent and success.

The film follows their origins when the family emigrated to Greece from Nigeria and all the highs and lows of their rise to fame and success while fielding deportation, xenophobia, racism, and struggling to make ends meet.

This and Us and American Gods’ Yetide Badaki and The Resident’s Manish Dayal also star in this feel-good film.

8/7c He’s Not Worth Dying For (Lifetime)

Another ripped-from-the-headlines film inspired by true events will give you chills when the intertwined lives of Isla and Grace spiral out of control because of a mutual factor, Jake, a two-timer who strings them both along.

Unfortunately, these young girls weren’t bestowed the message about “Girl Power” and chicks before d*cks because instead of taking out their anger on Jake, the come after one another, and things turn deadly.

Robin Givens and Riverdale’s Lochlyn Munro also star.

Sunday, June 26

8/7c Riverdale (The CW)

Percival Pickens’ wrath is coming to the town of Riverdale. Who will survive the signs of the apocalypse?

Riverdale has seen its fair share of strange occurrences. But this time, the biblical plagues are hitting the town to drive a wedge between its citizens. It’s Percival’s big play to gain the upper hand.

Will his evil plan work? Will the Riverdale crew save the town? There’s no telling how demonic things will get!

9/8c Animal Kingdom (TNT)

We’re gifted another two-hour night of Animal Kingdom as the slow burn final season picks up the pace.

While Craig struggles to stay sober while feeling unsupported by the others, Deran and Pope set out to find him. Craig also looks to find a bigger job.

Meanwhile, J tries to sell Gia’s diamonds and gets to know the new attorney. The case against Pope may reveal itself.

9/8c The Chi (Showtime)

Lena Waithe’s hit series is back for its fifth season and continues to serve as a love letter to the complexities of Chicago, Black Love, and community.

Emmett attempts to win Tiff back. Kiesha looks to start a new chapter for her and her son, and Jada hits a roadblock in her relationship with Suede.

Tune in for more!

10/9c P-Valley (Starz)

Keyshawn’s glow-up continues.

Big Teak struggles with life on the outside.

Back in Chucalissa, The Pynk is visited by a surprise guest.

Monday, June 27

Downton Abbey: A New Era (NBC/Peacock)

If you’ve never watched Downton Abbey, you need to head over to Peacock now! The characters who inhabit this estate from the time of the Titanic to past WWI will draw you in in a way you never expected.

You’ll love them, love to hate them, and then when you least expect it, love them once again. And you might be shocked to find how many of the issues from the 1920s we’re still grappling with 100 years later.

The best part is, Peacock now has ALL of Downton Abbey. Everything from the original series up to the latest movie recently released in theaters. If you’re looking for an engaging and intriguing historical drama that will break your heart and make it soar, this is it!

8/7c Roswell, New Mexico (The CW)

This episode has sadness written all over it, as Maria suffers a loss, coming off the heels of learning that Mimi is missing once again.

Elsewhere, Isobel’s relationship drama continues, as she prepares to tell Anatsa the truth, and Michael continues his pursuit to befriend Bonnie and Clyde.

Might he also find out his boyfriend is missing? You’ll have to tune in to find out!

9/8c In the Dark (The CW)

To our utter aggravation, Gene brings Josh BACK on the case in hopes of tying the latest drug dealer development to Murphy because, of course they do.

Meanwhile, Felix, aware of what happened between Max and Murphy attempts to trick Max into revealing the truth about the hookup.

Whereas a clueless Leslie, still fighting to protect them all, has to improvise when a plan goes awry.

Tuesday, June 28

Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)

Rejoice, Arconiacs! Your favorite crime-fighting podcasters are back, ready to clear their names and tackle the mystery of Bunny Folger’s shocking murder.

Selena Gomez, Martin Short, and Steve Martin enter a tangled web of art, pets, celebrities, and the history of the Arconia itself.

Don’t miss the highly-anticipated return of Only Murders In The Building with a two-episode premiere!

8/7c All Rise (OWN)

Tensions are mounting among the relationships of the HOJ.

Lola tries to convince Sherri to rejoin her courtroom, but will the peace offering work?

Mark and Luke are on different sides of the courtroom of a complicated case, and it could affect their friendship.

9/8c Motherland: Fort Salem (Freeform)

The group seeks sanctuary in the mysterious Cession.

The Unit learns the Camarilla is directly targeting the Mycelium, inspiring them to strike back.

Petra and Anacostia work to determine President Wade’s allegiance.

Wednesday, June 29

Ms. Marvel (Disney+)

This quirky and fast-paced superhero origin story is really picking up as the back half of the series lands.

Will Kamala’s mother and Najma come clean about the family’s history? Will Bruno make his decision?

With both the Djinn and the Department of Damage Control pursuing Kamala, where will she find an ally?

Thursday, June 30

The Orville: New Horizons (Hulu)

Seriously, there has not been enough Bortus this season. That’s about to change with “A Tale of Two Topas,” but the title is tantalizingly ambiguous. (See what I did there?)

This probably means Klyden will be on site too which isn’t as much a problem as it foreshadows some really good discussions in the aftermath. Will the SMF team be addressing trans rights? Bodily autonomy? Gender equality?

The season has been addressing some major topical issues so far. I can’t imagine they’ll shirk from the tackling these ones. And I know these schedules are set far in advance, but the timing of this drop is insanely on the nose.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds (Paramount+)

From the realm of fairy tales to a planet of nightmares, the Enterprise’s landing party is fighting for their lives when they are stranded on a barren planet with a ravenous enemy.

Will this be the return of the Gorn? A precursor to Armus? A wholly new adversary?

Who will be endangered? Will it be a Pike-led mission or will Captain Dad be stuck on the ship to worry about the kids? Beam in to find out, Fanatics!

RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars (Paramount+)

Winter is coming early for the Werk Room.

An acting challenge is inspiring the queens to perform in Santa’s School For Girls. Which queens will steal the spotlight? Which queens will end up on RuPaul’s naughty list?

And more importantly, which queen will be blocked next? With only a few episodes left until the finale, the competition is getting much more fierce!

Friday, July 1

The Terminal List (Amazon Prime Video)

If you need your action thriller fix after binge-watching Reacher and Jack Ryan, or you still feel that void after the late summer hit, Shooter, then look no further than this military conspiracy series starring Chris Pratt.

Pratt plays a Navy SEAL and the lone survivor of a covert mission that took a deadly turn, and he suddenly realizes that he and his unit were set up the whole time.

The race to figure out who is behind their deadly ambush while fighting for his life is on!

The series bolsters an IMPRESSIVE cast (Chris Pratt, Taylor Kitsch, Constance Wu, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Jai Courtney), teases the type of action you typically find in theaters and has the director from Training Day.

Carissa Pavlica is the managing editor and a staff writer and critic for TV Fanatic. She's a member of the Critic's Choice Association, enjoys mentoring writers, conversing with cats, and passionately discussing the nuances of television and film with anyone who will listen. Follow her on Twitter and email her here at TV Fanatic.