Workin' Moms Ending After Seven Seasons

We have some bad news for fans of the Netflix/CBC comedy series, Workin' Moms.

The hit series will wrap with its upcoming seventh season, according to Catherine Reitman, the star, creator, and director.

“And so, it is with love and gratitude that I’m announcing season seven as our final season. The biggest thank you to our partners, CBC and Netflix, for getting behind a show that points a flashlight into the darkest corners of motherhood," Reitman shared in a statement.

"To those of you who’ve stopped me on the street, to share your love of the show — I see you. I hear you. And I thank you. Go get ’em mamas."

Reitman also shared a video on Twitter, teasing fans about what's on the horizon for the last-ever season.

The series launched in Canada in 2017, with Netflix taking international rights two years later.

The last-ever season will launch early next year in Canada, with a global rollout on Netflix to follow.

13 half-hour episodes remain, and the series is already in production in Toronto.

The cast also includes Dani Kind, Jessalyn Wanlim, Philip Sternberg, Ryan Belleville, Sarah McVie, Sadie Munroe, Peter Keleghan, Nikki Duval, and Enuka Okuma.

Big announcement today from team #WorkinMoms. Season 7 is coming, but theres something you should know… ❤️ pic.twitter.com/OM78RwdMLm — Workin' Moms (@WorkinMoms) June 20, 2022

Fans took to the comments section of the Twitter video to air their thoughts on the end date announcement.

"Working Moms is the best show ever. Gutted that this will be the final season, but I’m so glad I had it to get me through the lockdowns and craziness of the past few years," said one fan.

"Hate to see you all go, but what a ride!! So many laughs and tears! Amazing show, maybe a movie sometime in the future?" added another fan.

Seven seasons is a great run for any show, and it's nice to know the final season has been mapped out.

As a result, we should get plenty of resolution.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.