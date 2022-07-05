Big Brother Season 24 Cast: Meet the 16 New Houseguests

It's been a long time coming, but Big Brother has finally unveiled the cast for its 24th season.

The cast will move into the Palm Springs-inspired "BB Motel" during the live 90-minute premiere event Wednesday, July 6 (8:00-9:30 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network.

This season's cast includes an attorney, a Vegas performer, a hypnotherapist, a private chef, a chemical processing engineer, an interior designer, and a personal stylist, among others.

A new twist planned for premiere night will send the Houseguests scrambling, and, beginning on premiere night, the opportunity for America to vote will impact the game.

CBS' summer reality hit will again have three weekly episodes. Beginning Sunday, July 10, the series will air Sundays and Wednesdays (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) and Thursdays (9:00-10:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT), featuring the live eviction show hosted by Julie Chen Moonves.

Alyssa Snider - Big Brother

Name: Alyssa Snider

Age: 24

Hometown/Current City: Sarasota, Fla.

Occupation: Marketing rep

Ameerah Jones - Big Brother

Name: Ameerah Jones (pronounced Ah-mirr-ah)

Age: 31 Hometown/Current City: Westminster, Md.

Occupation: Content designer

Brittany Hoopes - Big Brother

Name: Brittany Hoopes

Age: 32

Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.

Current City: Austin, Texas

Occupation: Hypnotherapist

Daniel Durston - Big Brother

Name: Daniel Durston

Age: 35

Hometown: Ontario, Calif.

Current City: Las Vegas, Nev.

Occupation: Vegas performer

Indy Santos - Big Brother

Name: Indy Santos

Age: 31 Hometown: São Paulo, Brazil

Current City: Los Angeles, Calif.

Occupation: Corporate flight attendant

Jasmine Davis - Big Brother

Name: Jasmine Davis

Age: 29

Hometown: Terry, Miss.

Current City: Atlanta, Ga.

Occupation: Entrepreneur

Joe Puciarelli - Big Brother

Name: Joe "Pooch" Pucciarelli (pronounced Pooch-ah-rel-ee)

Age: 24

Hometown: Staten Island, N.Y.

Current City: Boca Raton, Fla.

Occupation: Assistant football coach

Kyle Capenar - Big Brother

Name: Kyle Capener (pronounced Cape-ner)

Age: 29

Hometown/Current City: Bountiful, Utah

Occupation: Unemployed

Marvin Achi - Big Brother

Name: Marvin Achi (pronounced Ah-chee)

Age: 28

Hometown: Rivers State, Nigeria

Current City: Houston, Texas

Occupation: Chemical processing engineer

Matthew Turner - Big Brother

Name: Matt "Turner" Turner

Age: 23

Hometown: North Attleborough, Mass.

Current City: New Bedford, Mass.

Occupation: Thrift store owner

Michael Bruner - Big Brother

Name: Michael Bruner

Age: 28 Hometown: Saint Michael, Minn.

Current City: Rochester, Minn.

Occupation: Attorney

Monte Taylor - Big Brother

Name: Monte Taylor

Age: 27

Hometown/Current City: Bear, Del.

Occupation: Personal trainer

Nicole Layog - Big Brother

Name: Nicole Layog (pronounced Lay-ogg)

Age: 41

Hometown/Current City: Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Occupation: Private chef

Paloma Aguilar - Big Brother

Name: Paloma Aguilar

Age: 22

Hometown/Current City: San Marcos, Calif.

Occupation: Interior designer

Taylor Hale - Big Brother

Name: Taylor Hale

Age: 27

Hometown/Current City: West Bloomfield, Mich.

Occupation: Personal stylist

Terrance Higgins - Big Brother

Name: Terrance Higgins

Age: 47

Hometown/Current City: Chicago, Ill.

Occupation: Bus operator

