Big Brother Season 24 Cast: Meet the 16 New Houseguests

Big Brother Season 24 Cast: Meet the 16 New HouseguestsPaul Dailly at . Updated at .
It's been a long time coming, but Big Brother has finally unveiled the cast for its 24th season.
The cast will move into the Palm Springs-inspired "BB Motel" during the live 90-minute premiere event Wednesday, July 6 (8:00-9:30 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network.
This season's cast includes an attorney, a Vegas performer, a hypnotherapist, a private chef, a chemical processing engineer, an interior designer, and a personal stylist, among others.
A new twist planned for premiere night will send the Houseguests scrambling, and, beginning on premiere night, the opportunity for America to vote will impact the game.
CBS' summer reality hit will again have three weekly episodes. Beginning Sunday, July 10, the series will air Sundays and Wednesdays (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) and Thursdays (9:00-10:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT), featuring the live eviction show hosted by Julie Chen Moonves.
Scroll down for the full cast.
Name: Alyssa Snider
Age: 24
Hometown/Current City: Sarasota, Fla.
Occupation: Marketing rep
Name: Ameerah Jones (pronounced Ah-mirr-ah)
Age: 31 Hometown/Current City: Westminster, Md.
Occupation: Content designer
Name: Brittany Hoopes
Age: 32
Hometown: Atlanta, Ga.
Current City: Austin, Texas
Occupation: Hypnotherapist
Name: Daniel Durston
Age: 35
Hometown: Ontario, Calif.
Current City: Las Vegas, Nev.
Occupation: Vegas performer
Name: Indy Santos
Age: 31 Hometown: São Paulo, Brazil
Current City: Los Angeles, Calif.
Occupation: Corporate flight attendant
Name: Jasmine Davis
Age: 29
Hometown: Terry, Miss.
Current City: Atlanta, Ga.
Occupation: Entrepreneur
Name: Joe "Pooch" Pucciarelli (pronounced Pooch-ah-rel-ee)
Age: 24
Hometown: Staten Island, N.Y.
Current City: Boca Raton, Fla.
Occupation: Assistant football coach
Name: Kyle Capener (pronounced Cape-ner)
Age: 29
Hometown/Current City: Bountiful, Utah
Occupation: Unemployed
Name: Marvin Achi (pronounced Ah-chee)
Age: 28
Hometown: Rivers State, Nigeria
Current City: Houston, Texas
Occupation: Chemical processing engineer
Name: Matt "Turner" Turner
Age: 23
Hometown: North Attleborough, Mass.
Current City: New Bedford, Mass.
Occupation: Thrift store owner
Name: Michael Bruner
Age: 28 Hometown: Saint Michael, Minn.
Current City: Rochester, Minn.
Occupation: Attorney
Name: Monte Taylor
Age: 27
Hometown/Current City: Bear, Del.
Occupation: Personal trainer
Name: Nicole Layog (pronounced Lay-ogg)
Age: 41
Hometown/Current City: Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Occupation: Private chef
Name: Paloma Aguilar
Age: 22
Hometown/Current City: San Marcos, Calif.
Occupation: Interior designer
Name: Taylor Hale
Age: 27
Hometown/Current City: West Bloomfield, Mich.
Occupation: Personal stylist
Name: Terrance Higgins
Age: 47
Hometown/Current City: Chicago, Ill.
Occupation: Bus operator
