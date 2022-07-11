Blood & Treasure Season 2 Finally Gets a Trailer, and It’s More Mysterious Than Ever

Blood & Treasure Season 2 will finally see the light of day.

As previously reported, Paramount+ will air the long-delayed second season, beginning Sunday, July 17th with two episodes.

Subsequent episodes will drop weekly on Sundays.

The decision means that viewers who watched on CBS will no longer be able to keep up to speed unless they watch on the streaming service.

The move to streaming worked for both SEAL Team and EVIL, with both shows scoring renewals following their launch on the streaming service.

It's unclear whether the long wait between seasons will affect the negotiations for a third season.

It's hard to believe any of the cast is still under contract, so it might be difficult to get everyone back together.

Blood & Treasure is a globe-trotting action-adventure drama about a brilliant antiquities expert and a cunning art thief who team up to catch a ruthless terrorist who funds his attacks through stolen treasure.

Danny McNamara (Matt Barr) is a former FBI agent specializing in stolen arts and antiquities. Lexi Vaziri (Sofia Pernas) is a resourceful art thief who is haunted by her checkered past.

As they crisscross the world hunting their target, Danny and Lexi unexpectedly find themselves at the center of a century’s old plot of Soviet conquest.

Michael James Shaw, Victoria Diamond, James Callis, Michelle Lee, Mark Gagliardi, and Mark Valley also star.

The TV landscape has changed since the series was last on the air in 2019, but the series struck a chord with viewers due to its action and mystery, both of which appear to be dialed up in the Season 2 trailer.

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Propagate Content. Matthew Federman, Stephen Scaia, Taylor Elmore, Ben Silverman, Marc Webb, Mark Vlasic and Howard T. Owens are executive producers.

Check out the trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts!

We think it looks great.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.