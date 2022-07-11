Chad Canceled at TBS as Cabler Confirms Completed Season 2 Will Not Air

After multiple delays, TBS has made a decision about the future of Chad, and it's not good news.

The Nasim Pedrad comedy series was initially set to air earlier this year, but it was pulled from the schedule ahead of launch.

With fans left in the lurch, a new premiere date was set (Monday, July 11), but it emerged this morning that the series would not be premiering as planned.

Now, THR reports that TBS has pulled the plug on the series and that it would not be airing the completed season ... at all.

“As we continue to assess content and implement a new strategy for our network, we can now share that season two of Chad will not air on TBS. We are proactively exploring various options to find the right home for it,” a statement from TBS reads.

“We celebrate and thank Nasim Pedrad, the passionate creator, executive producer and star of the series, for sharing a bold, unexpected coming of age story with heart and humor."

"We also thank executive producer Oly Obst, co-showrunner Max Searle, and the entire cast and crew of Chad for their ongoing partnership and wish everyone continued success.”

“I recognize the landscape of our industry is changing so quickly. Did I expect my show to get caught in the crosshairs of a corporate restructuring and merger? No,” Pedrad said in a statement, according to TV Line.

“I’ve spent the last year making a season of television I’m really proud of. From the writers room to production through the edit, a team of very talented and dedicated people came together to tell a story we believe in."

"A hard comedy that portrays Middle Eastern characters from a place of empathy and humanity." the statement continues.

"I feel so lucky that Chad has an incredibly loyal fanbase. I know they’re going to love this season and I’m excited for the show to find a new home.”

It's unclear whether the show could wind up on HBO Max, but there is a search underway for a new home.

Warner Bros. Discovery has been scaling back scripted content on its linear cable channels, and it has paved the way for some big cancellations, including The Last O.G. and Snowpiercer.

What are your thoughts on the cancellation?

Where do you think is the best home for the series?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.