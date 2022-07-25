David Warner, Titanic and Star Trek Actor, Dead at 80

David Warner, best known for his roles in Titanic and The Omen, has died.

He was 80.

Warner’s death was revealed by his family in a statement to the BBC.

The statement revealed the actor had been suffering from a cancer-related illness.

“Over the past 18 months he approached his diagnosis with a characteristic grace and dignity,” the statement read.

“He will be missed hugely by us, his family and friends, and remembered as a kind-hearted, generous and compassionate man, partner and father, whose legacy of extraordinary work has touched the lives of so many over the years,” it continued.

“We are heartbroken.”

Warner, who was born July 29, 1941, in Manchester, England, made his U.S. film debut in 197- as Joshua Duncan Sloan in The Ballad of Cable Hogue.

He went on to appear in movies such as Straw Dogs, Cross of Iron, The Omen, The Man With Two Brains, Tron, Time After Time, Planet of the Apes, and, of course, Titanic.

Additionally, the actor was well-known to Star Trek fans, having appeared in Star Trek V: The Final Frontier, Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country.

He is also known for his roles in The Deadly Affair, A Doll’s House, Age of Innocence, John Carpenter’s In the Mouth of Madness, Scream 2, and Mary Poppins Returns (2018).

The actor, who racked up over 220 acting credits on IMDB, also starred in Twin Peaks and The Larry Sanders Show.

His roles on the small screen were predominantly villains, and he won a supporting actor Emmy for playing Pomponius Falco on the ABC miniseries Masada.

He said in a 2021 interview with David Morrissey that he became an actor to get out of the house.

Warner was also a well-known theater star, but he developed stage fright in 1973 following a poor reception to the production of I, Claudius.

That pushed the star to focus on movies.

Warner is survived by partner Lisa Bowerman, son Luke, and daughter-in-law Sarah, his good friend Jane Spencer Prior, and his first wife Harriet Evans.

May David Warner rest in peace.

