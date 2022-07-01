Field of Dreams Series Scrapped at Peacock

Well, this one's a bit of a headscratcher.

Peacock is no longer moving forward with the TV adaptation of the hit 1989 movie Field of Dreams.

Variety broke the news late Thursday.

The good news is that the series is not dead yet.

It is being shopped to other potential buyers, and given the success of the movie and the talent behind this project, there's a good chance it will land somewhere.

Mike Schur was to write and executive produce the project alongside Lawrence Gordon (who produced the original movie via his Gordon Co.), David Miner, and Morgan Sackett (The Good Place, Hacks, Rutherford Falls).

This is Schur's second series at Peacock, following in the footsteps of the successful Rutherford Falls, which recently launched its second season.

“Field of Dreams is an iconic Universal Film title from venerable producers Lawrence and Charles Gordon, that we could only have entrusted to Mike Schur,” said Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television when the show was ordered in August.

“His talent, his love for baseball and his reverence for its themes make him the perfect choice to revisit this beloved film that evokes nostalgia and visceral emotion in so many of its fans.”

“Through the years, Field of Dreams has remained a fan favorite, maintaining its rightful position in the zeitgeist,” said Lisa Katz, President, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.

“It’s whimsical and grounded, a space where Mike Schur excels, and we’re looking forward to bringing a new version of this classic to Peacock.”

The original Field of Dreams movie starred Kevin Costner as a farmer who builds a baseball field in his cornfield that attracts ghosts of baseball legends from the past.

The series came after a surge in popularity for the movie after MLB’s Field of Dreams game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox.

What are your thoughts on the demise of the project?

Do you think it should land at another destination?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.