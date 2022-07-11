Kelly Rizzo Pays Tribute to Bob Saget Six Months After His Death

It's been six months since Bob Saget died, and his wife, Kelly Rizzo, took to Instagram with a tribute to the late comedian.

“6 months without my best friend, my travel buddy, my loving husband,” Rizzo captioned the video.

“6 months without your silliness, laughter, music, cuteness, caretaking, sharp wit, thoughtfulness, cuddling and warmth.”

"But it’s also been 6 months of looking for silver linings, learning how to brave the world without you, 6 months of care and compassion from so many who love you, 6 months of getting even closer to your magical daughters and trying to all be strong together," the heartfelt post continues.

"6 months of continuing to love, laugh, and live because that’s what you would want…what you’d insist upon. Even though you’d want to make sure that we all still miss you…and dear God do we ever."

"We miss you so much, every day. Love you honey, the world still isn’t the same without you," the post concludes.

Rizzo shared a montage of video clips of the pair, alongside the song Bruce Springsteen’s “Land of Hope and Dreams.”

Saget, best known for his role on Full House, was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando on January 9.

His death is said to have been caused by blunt head trauma from a presumed fall.

"The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma," the Saget family said in a statement in February.

"They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved."

Rizzo recently gave a speech while accepting the Impact Award at the Fourth Annual Critics Choice Real TV Awards on Saget's behalf.

"It's so wonderful to see how incredibly loved he still is by everybody, and I know that Bob would be so honored and so thrilled and so grateful to receive this award right now," she said.

"I mean, he would be blown away."

"All he wanted to do was make people happy. He just wanted to make people laugh, and make people smile."

