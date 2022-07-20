Law & Order: Police Release More Details Following Murder Near the Set

More details have emerged following Tuesday's reports that a Law & Order: Organized Crime crew member had been killed near the show's Brooklyn set.

According to the New York Times, the victim was a Queens resident named Johnny Pizarro.

The 31-year-old worked as a parking enforcement worker with the NBC procedural.

He was killed while sitting in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn around 5:15 am on Tuesday, July 19.

The suspect is said to have opened the door, shooting the victim multiple times.

He was found unconscious, and officers responded to a call that the victim had been shot in the head and neck.

He was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at a hospital nearby.

NYPD is investigating the crime, with police saying that a man wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt was seen running from the area the crime took place.

“We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result,” a NBC and Universal Television rep told Deadline.

“We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate."

"Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time.”

Pizarro's co-worked explained to the New York post that he heard "one bang," but was unsure how many shots were fired.

“The trucks come, we park in our trucks and we wait for the stars to come out,” he said of the job role.

“The trucks have equipment for the TV shows and movie scenes.” “We’ve been doing this for five or six years,” he added of the job role.

“We put up the flyers, cones and park the trucks. We come 24 hours in advance to start clearing out the parking.”

May Johnny Pizarro rest in peace.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.