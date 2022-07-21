Lifetime Unveils Love, Lies and Seduction Late Summer Slate, & We're Already Hooked

Lifetime knows how to turn up the heat, and the cabler's latest batch of risky romance movies is poised to be a big hit.

Five new movies that reveal the dangerous side of romance as part of the network's Love, Lies and Seduction movie slate with new films premiering every weekend beginning August 6 through August 27 at 8p/7c.

Aubree Bouche and Charlie Bewley kick off the exciting slate, starring in A Dangerous Affair on August 6, followed by Katie Reese, Victor Alfieri, and Gregg Weiner starring in The Art of Passion on August 7.

Scroll down for all the details on the movies.

A Dangerous Affair - Saturday, August 6th at 8p/7c

Pilates instructor, Amelie Didot (Aubree Bouche), begins a steamy love affair with one of her handsome clients, journalist Pierce Dalton (Charlie Bewley), but the duo soon find themselves dangerously intertwined after Amelie comes face to face with a masked woman following a murder.

When it's revealed the killer has an erotic obsession with Pierce, Amelie becomes a target in the middle of a deadly love triangle.

The Art of Passion - Sunday, August 7th at 8p/7c

When Hope Williams (Katie Reese), a successful ER doctor, meets an accomplished artist on a girls night out, she discovers he is everything her past lovers were not, leading her to discover a side of her that she never knew existed.

As Hope's sex life steams up, her work takes a turn for the worse and Hope’s personal life becomes entangled with her work life, putting both at risk.

The Art of Passion also stars Victor Alfieri and Gregg Weiner.

In Love With My Partner's Wife - Sunday, August 13th at 8p/7c

When detective Paul Ford (Andrew Spach) discovers his partner, Frank (Jonathan Stoddard) is abusing his wife Eve (Gina Vitori), Paul steps in to rescue her, but a vengeful Frank frames him for a murder.

With Paul on the run from his fellow officers and Eve on the run from her husband, the two find themselves escaping into a heated love affair.

Temptation Under the Sun - Saturday, August 20th at 8p/7c

While vacationing on an exotic island Detective Cassady Cruz (Annika Foster) begins a torrid affair with charming expat, Travis King (Mike Markoff), but when his ex-girlfriend, Minerva, winds up dead, he is accused of her murder.

Believing in his innocence, Cassady attempts to expose the real killer, but the more she digs for evidence, the more buried secrets she finds and the further she's lured into a deadly trap where only Travis can save her.

Bodyguard Seduction - Saturday, August 27th at 8p/7c

Wealthy businesswoman Charly (Jessica Morris) must decide whom to trust when she falls for sexy bodyguard Jonathan (Ross Jirgle) who may be involved in a plot to assassinate her.

When her life is threatened more than once by a mysterious killer, she relies on seduction to find out the truth.

It's a great slate!

Which of the movies are you most excited about?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.