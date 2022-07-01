Magnum P.I. Cast Reacts to Revival at NBC: “Time To Dust Off The Aloha Shirt”

Fans of Magnum P.I. let out a collective sigh of relief on Thursday when NBC swooped in to save the series from cancellation.

To celebrate the two-season 20-episode pickup, the cast took to social media to share their excitement.

“It was a bit circuitous but we did it!” tweeted Jay Hernandez, who stars as Magnum.

“Your love & support helped get us over the finish line, thank you & thanks to @nbc for stepping up! Time to dust off the Aloha shirt! #ohana”

Perdita Weeks, who plays Juliet Higgins, wrote “Off to the see the Ohana” on Instagram.

Stephen Hill tweeted “aloha nui loa a hui hou,” which translates to “love you so much.”

Hill also shared via Instagram that he is “So thankful to work with THESE folks on THIS show and to create THE BEST FANS we could ever ask for!”

Zachary Knighton, who plays Rick on the series, shared “GOONIES NEVER SAY DIE."

CBS shocked fans when it canceled the series after four seasons in May, despite solid ratings on Friday nights.

“Every year, there’s a couple of tough ones, and this was one of them,” he said, CBS president Kelly Kahl told The Wrap of the decision.

“There’s rarely a single factor. More often than not has to do with how is the complete schedule affected by what we do?"

"Can we find room for new shows? Where can we maybe find some growth? And as you know, unfortunately, ‘Magnum’ came out on the short end."

"It’s a show we all loved and it was definitely one of the heartbreaker decisions we had to make. The producers and cast are all first class individuals.”

TV shows rarely get a second chance at life, but Magnum P.I. was a solid performer, so there was no reason to cancel it.

