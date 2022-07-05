Magnum P.I. Star Jay Hernandez Thanks Fans for ‘Tremendous Effort’ To Save Show

In one of the most surprising decisions of the 2021-22 TV season, CBS canceled Magnum P.I. after four seasons.

In response, fans assembled to change the network's mind or move the show to another network.

Thankfully, fans got their wish, and it was recently announced that NBC had rescued the show for two seasons.

Jay Hernandez, who plays the titular detective on the procedural drama, took to Twitter over the weekend to thank fans.

"Ok, I’m sure by now you have all heard the great news,” Hernandez said in the video.

“Magnum P.I. got picked up for a fifth season. Thank you to the fans for the tremendous effort. I mean, you guys had petitions going, you got a billboard in Times Square," he added.

"Because of all that noise you made, we now have a new home at NBC. See you in Season 5!”

“It was a bit circuitous but we did it!” the actor tweeted.

“Your love & support helped get us over the finish line, thank you & thanks to @nbc for stepping up! Time to dust off the Aloha shirt! #ohana.”

The decision to cancel the series was a shocker because the series was a heavy hitter in the ratings on Friday nights.

Additionally, it was showing great stability year-to-year, something the networks need more than ever with viewers fleeing broadcast TV.

Magnum P.I. has premiered in the fall for its entire run to date, but that will be changing with its fifth season.

NBC had already firmed up its fall schedule prior to the last-minute save for Magnum P.I.

TV Line reports that the cameras will not get rolling on Season 5 until the fall, much later than the typical summer return.

As a result, we shouldn't expect the series to return before early 2023.

As for where NBC will slot it, we'll have to stay tuned.

