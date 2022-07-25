Quantum Leap Reboot Shakeup as Martin Gero Elevated to Showrunner

Quantum Leap will likely have a lot of eyes on it when it premieres on NBC in September, but this latest update on the reboot has us a little concerned.

Martin Gero, best known for creating Blindspot, has been elevated to showrunner on the buzzy drama series.

Gero, who had been serving as an EP, will take over from departing co-showrunners Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt.

Raymond Lee as Dr. Ben Seong

While the pair will no longer be handling the day-to-day running of the new show, they will remain on board as executive producers.

Deadline reported the news, which comes after production has been completed on just three episodes (including the pilot).

Man in Charge - Blindspot Season 5 Episode 11

No definite reason has been given, but the outlet states that there has been "chatter about scripts being late."

With the series fast approaching its September 19 series debut, it will be on a tight production schedule, and any hiccups could derail the planned premiere.

The last thing NBC will want is to have to put the show on hiatus after a few episodes, especially when it's being given the plum post-Voice slot on Mondays.

Another development that doesn't give us the fuzzies is that it looks like NBC will be airing the pilot as the third episode.

Martin Gero of the television show Deception listens onstage

Deadline states that NBC "was not entirely happy with the pilot" when the show snagged a formal pickup earlier this year.

The series is a reboot of the 1989-93 series of the same that starred Scott Bakula and Dean Stockwell.

"It’s been nearly 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished," the official synopsis teases.

"Now, a new team, led by physicist Ben Song (Raymond Lee), has been assembled to restart the project in hope of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it."

A Blast on Quantum Leap

"Everything changes, however, when Ben makes an unauthorized leap into the past, leaving the team behind to solve the mystery of why he did it."

"At Ben’s side throughout his leaps is Addison (Caitlin Bassett), who appears in the form of a hologram only Ben can see and hear. She’s a decorated Army veteran who brings level-headed precision to her job," NBC teases of the reboot.

"At the helm of the highly confidential operation is Herbert “Magic” Williams (Ernie Hudson), a no-nonsense career military man who has to answer to his bosses who won’t be happy once they learn about the breach of protocol."

Helping Someone on Quantum Leap

"The rest of the team at headquarters includes Ian Wright (Mason Alexander Park), who runs the Artificial Intelligence unit “Ziggy,” and Jenn Chou (Nanrisa Lee), who heads up digital security for the project."

"As Ben leaps from life to life, putting right what once went wrong, it becomes clear that he and the team are on a thrilling journey."

"However, Addison, Magic, Ian and Jenn know that if they are going to solve the mystery of Ben’s leap and bring him home, they must act fast or lose him forever."

Raymond Lee of Quantum Leap

Sounds intriguing, right?

What are your thoughts on the shakeup?

Hit the comments below.

