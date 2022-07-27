The Santa Clause: David Krumholtz to Reprise Bernard Role in Disney+ Series

The Santa Clause Disney+ series has added another beloved movie star to its cast.

David Krumholtz has closed a deal to return as Bernard, a role he played in the first two movies, Deadline reports.

Ever since the project was announced, fans have been clamoring for Krumholtz to sign on the dotted line to return.

Now, fans have their wish.

"Couldn't be more proud to add another chapter to my 'The Santa Clause' career this fall in 'THE SANTA CLAUSES' on @disneyplus," Krumholtz wrote alongside a video of himself getting into costume.

"I think you're going to love it! I loved every minute of revisiting this character, including this moment, when the hair team pinned my wig on for the first time. Tune in!"

Tim Allen and Elizabeth Mitchell are also returning as Scott and Carol Calvin, while Kal Penn is playing a new role.

"Scott Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can’t be Santa forever," reads the logline for The Santa Clauses.

"He’s starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he’s got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the Pole."

"With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole," the logline concludes.

There has been a lot of excitement for the prokect ever since it was announced in January, and now, we can't wait for the premiere which is set for later this year.

It's rare for a project to materialize in the same universe all these years later, and manage to round up most of the original cast.

Allen won a People’s Choice Award for the role following the launch of the 1994 film The Santa Clause.

He went on to play the role in two sequels, both hugely popular movies, 2002’s The Santa Clause 2 and 2006’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause.

What are your thoughts on this latest casting update?

Will you be tuning in to this new show?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.