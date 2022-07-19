The White Lotus: First Season 2 Footage Confirms Another Returning Star

The White Lotus was one of the most-talked-about shows of 2021.

It told a compelling murder-mystery tale with a satirical lick of paint that delivered one of the best freshman seasons in recent memory.

Now, all eyes are on the Sicily-set White Lotus Season 2, which is bringing back Jennifer Coolidge's fan-favorite character.

A new HBO Max sizzle reel featuring showcasing the first footage of the sophomore season has confirmed another big return.

Jon Gries, who played Greg, a guest who falls for Tanya (Coolidge) will be back.

It is nice to see that their relationship appears to be going strong, but looks can be deceiving, and without knowing the White Lotus Season 2's central mystery, there's no telling what will happen.

In the first footage we see Tanya on the big of a motorcycle that is being driven by Greg.

They look to be loving their time in Sicily, but as we said, we're just waiting for the other shoe to drop.

The clip also gives a glimpse of Sabrina Impacciatore, Aubrey Plaza, Will Sharpe, Theo James, and Meghann Fahy.

F. Murray Abraham (Mythic Quest), Adam DiMarco (Magicians, The Order), Tom Hollander (The Night Manager), Aubrey Plaza (Parks and Recreation), and Haley Lu Richardson (Recovery Road) are also checked in and ready for the laughs -- and drama.

The first season was set in Hawaii at a White Lotus resort, taking viewers on a journey to put the pieces of a puzzle to who was dead by the end of a fateful vacation.

It was a critical success and scored plenty of awards love.

The cast of the opening season also starred Murray Barlett, Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario, Fred Hechinger, Jake Lacy, Brittany O’Grady, Natasha Rothwell, Sydney Sweeney, and Steve Zahn.

The success of the limited series urged HBO to bring the show back in a location with a largely new cast.

“Mike has once again delivered a quintessential HBO show, and it’s the talk of the town,” said Francesca Orsi, EVP HBO Programming when the renewal was made official in 2021.

“We were thrilled to hear where he wanted to go next, after closing this epic chapter in Hawaii, and can’t wait to keep following him wherever he takes us.”

Check out the first footage below.

