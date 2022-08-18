Anne Heche Cause of Death Confirmed

at .

Anne Heche's tragic death following a car crash earlier this month left many with questions.

Now, we have some clarity.

The death of the Men in Trees star at 53 has officially been ruled an accident.

Anne Heche Attents Variety Event

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner released a report on Wednesday confirming as much.

Heche's cause of death is listed as inhalation and thermal injuries from a fiery car crash earlier this month.

Actor Anne Heche attends the 2018 InStyle and Warner Bros. 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards Post-Party

What's more, the report states that it was an accident.

It says that Heche suffered a "sternal fracture due to blunt trauma" from the car crash.

Sternal fractures typically occur after the chest strikes the steering wheel in motor vehicle collisions.

Heche was behind the wheel of her Mini Cooper when she crashed into a home in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles.

Anne Heche attends HBO's Post Emmy Awards Reception at The Plaza

The car and the home caught fire.

It was so severe that it took 59 firefighters over an hour to control.

Heche was legally declared dead on August 12, but the actress remained on life support until a suitable donor was found for her organs.

“Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend,” a rep for the star said at the time.

Anne Heche Costume Guild Awards

“Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy.

“Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.”

Heche shot to fame when she played twins Vicky Hudson and Marley Love on the daytime soap opera Another World.

The dual roles won her a Daytime Emmy Award. She had roles in movies I Know What You Did Last Summer, Six Days, Seven Nights, Volcano, Psycho, and Return to Paradise in the late 1990s.

Anne Heche Tender Bar Premiere

She went on to star in Birth, Spread, Cedar Rapids, Rampart, and Catfight. Additional TV credits include Men In Trees, Hung, Save Me, Aftermath, and The Brave.

The star will be seen in Lifetime's upcoming movie Girl in Room 13, which is set to premiere on the cabler in September.

May Anne Heche rest in peace.

Renewal Scorecard: Which Shows Didn't Survive the Bloodiest Season in Years?!
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags:

TV News

TV News Photos

WTW June 25 2022
Obi Wan Kenobi, This Is Us, and Stranger Things
Thattaway - Snowpiercer
In the Hall - Wide - Snowpiercer
Face to Face - Snowpiercer
Back Against The Wall - Snowpiercer

TV News Videos

Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Lovecraft Country Teaser: Risky Ride
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
  1. TV News
  2. Anne Heche Cause of Death Confirmed