Anne Heche Cause of Death Confirmed

Anne Heche's tragic death following a car crash earlier this month left many with questions.

Now, we have some clarity.

The death of the Men in Trees star at 53 has officially been ruled an accident.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner released a report on Wednesday confirming as much.

Heche's cause of death is listed as inhalation and thermal injuries from a fiery car crash earlier this month.

What's more, the report states that it was an accident.

It says that Heche suffered a "sternal fracture due to blunt trauma" from the car crash.

Sternal fractures typically occur after the chest strikes the steering wheel in motor vehicle collisions.

Heche was behind the wheel of her Mini Cooper when she crashed into a home in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles.

The car and the home caught fire.

It was so severe that it took 59 firefighters over an hour to control.

Heche was legally declared dead on August 12, but the actress remained on life support until a suitable donor was found for her organs.

“Today we lost a bright light, a kind and most joyful soul, a loving mother, and a loyal friend,” a rep for the star said at the time.

“Anne will be deeply missed but she lives on through her beautiful sons, her iconic body of work, and her passionate advocacy.

“Her bravery for always standing in her truth, spreading her message of love and acceptance, will continue to have a lasting impact.”

Heche shot to fame when she played twins Vicky Hudson and Marley Love on the daytime soap opera Another World.

The dual roles won her a Daytime Emmy Award. She had roles in movies I Know What You Did Last Summer, Six Days, Seven Nights, Volcano, Psycho, and Return to Paradise in the late 1990s.

She went on to star in Birth, Spread, Cedar Rapids, Rampart, and Catfight. Additional TV credits include Men In Trees, Hung, Save Me, Aftermath, and The Brave.

The star will be seen in Lifetime's upcoming movie Girl in Room 13, which is set to premiere on the cabler in September.

May Anne Heche rest in peace.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.