Anne Heche "Not Expected to Survive" Car Crash, Family Says

Anne Heche's condition is not improving, and the family has now revealed that the actress suffered a brain injury.

In a new statement from the family on Thursday night, the star's family revealed that she is not expected to survive.

"Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition," the statement reads.

"She is not expected to survive."

"It has long been her choice to donate her organs and she's being kept on life support to determine if any are viable," the statement continues.

"We want to thank everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne's recovery and thank the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne at the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills hospital."

"Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit," the emotional statement continues.

"More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life's work — especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love."

"She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light."

The crash occurred on Friday, August 5, in Mar Vista in Los Angeles, when the star's blue Mini Cooper crashed into a home.

The house and the vehicle caught fire, with almost 60 firefights attending the scene and Heche trapped in the car for a reported 65 minutes.

There were conflicting reports on the star's condition in the aftermath, and on Monday, a representative revealed she was in a coma.

"She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention," a rep for Heche told People.

"She is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident."

When news of Heche's crash and hospitalization broke, her ex-husband, James Tupper, took to social media.

"Thoughts and prayers for this lovely woman, actress, and mother tonight Anne Heche," he wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of their son.

"We love you," he added.

Heche has appeared in a string of popular projects throughout her time in the spotlight, and had many in the works at the time of the crash.

Lifetime confirmed its intention to stick to the planned premiere of Girl In Room 13 in September.

“As many of you know, Anne remains in critical condition and all of us here at Lifetime are deeply concerned for her and everyone affected,” Executive VP and Head of Programming Amy Winter said this week, according to Deadline.

“We hope that her friends and family stay strong during this difficult time. You know, just as much as we do, that we ask that you kindly refrain from inquiring about her health status."

The star can also be seen on OWN's All Rise.

