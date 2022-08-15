Cabinet of Curiosities: Guillermo Del Toro's Horror Anthology Series Gets October Premiere

Netflix has a Halloween surprise in store for fans of Guillermo del Toro.

The streaming service announced Monday that the Award-winning director's new series will see the light of day in October.

The anthology will give fans two stories per day, beginning Tuesday, October 25.

If you prefer to watch all in one sitting, you can watch all eight stories on October 28.

According to the description, "acclaimed Academy Award-winning filmmaker and creator, executive producer and co-showrunner Guillermo del Toro has curated a collection of unprecedented and genre-defining stories meant to challenge our traditional notions of horror."

"From macabre to magical, gothic to grotesque or classically creepy, these eight equally sophisticated and sinister tales (including two original stories by del Toro) are brought to life by a team of writers and directors personally chosen by del Toro."

“With CABINET OF CURIOSITIES, we set out to showcase the realities existing outside of our normal world: the anomalies and curiosities," Del Toro said in a statement.

"We hand-picked and curated a group of stories and storytellers to deliver these tales, whether they come from outer space, supernatural lore, or simply within our minds,” said Guillermo del Toro.

“Just in time for Halloween, each of these eight tales is a fantastical peek inside the cabinet of delights existing underneath the reality we live in.”

As for the cast, Crispin Glover (American Gods), F. Murray Abraham (Mythic Quest), Andrew Lincoln (The Walking Dead), Kate Micucci (Mom), and Glynn Turman (The Wire), and many more.

Seriously, this show has an expansive cast, and we can't wait to see what the finished project looks like.

Episode directors include Jennifer Kent (The Babadook), Panos Cosmatos (Mandy), Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night), and Catherine Hardwicke (Twilight, Thirteen).

Horror anthologies have had a great deal of success over the years, but armed with Del Torro and the reach of Netflix, we're sure this series will break through in a bigger way than its predecessors.

Check out the teaser below and hit the comments with your thoughts.

Will you check out the new series?

