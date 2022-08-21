Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 2 Review: Memories Are Made Of This

Romance, legal troubles, job offers, vacations, addiction, prison talk -- it's just another day with the O'Brien family!

Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Episode 2 offered a little bit of everything, which is the norm for this family. But it feels like big things are right around the corner, and it could thrust this family into dark places.

Yep, it sure seems like there will be darkness before the dawn we expect as the series draws to a close.

Connor is recuperating nicely. From how it sounds, he's over that health scare, but if he doesn't change his habits, he isn't going to be any better off.

It seems that all of the support in the world isn't enough to change his behavior, as it was his anxiety that pushed him over the edge.

During Chesapeake Shores Season 5, Connor went through a lot. He was still searching for his career path, which ended terribly as the firm he worked for used his information in a case against Mick.

Of course, he landed on his feet by starting his own firm, but he let himself get overworked without internal support. He's not a guy who can do anything halfway, so it's worrisome that he hadn't realized that as a part of his recovery.

He was agonizing over Megan's job offer. It's not his offer to worry about, but he couldn't help inserting himself into her decision-making process. And although Megan decided to take the offer at the Getty, from the outside looking in, it seemed she was coerced.

She was hesitant to take the offer for many reasons, but at Connor's urging, the entire family confronted her like it was an intervention. She didn't have the time she needed to make an informed decision, and it's going to cost them.

Someone needs to intervene with Connor to ask him to get help for his anxiety. The world isn't on his shoulders, but he often acts as though it is. With Megan gone and Mick's addiction, there is plenty to go awry.

Mick's storyline is worrisome. He's in very bad shape. He can barely stand up and is putting on an act around those he loves that belies the fact of his addiction. Luke saw it, but his line of questioning wasn't well received. I imagine he's in a damned-if-you-do, damned-if-you-don't situation.

If he doesn't tell Bree of his suspicions, when it comes out, and he admits he suspected something, he could be put on the spot for holding back information. If he does tell her, and Bree doesn't appreciate the accusation, then that could ruin things between them while still putting Mick at risk.

I am bracing for the worst every time Mick is on the move, especially in his car. He's already been in a plane crash, but it's impossible to ignore that he's just one stumble away from hurting himself again or, worse, someone else.

Hopefully, after Luke shared so much of himself with Bree, if he says something, she'll take it at face value. He doesn't hide things from her, and that's worth a lot.

If Mick craters after Megan leaves, the same scenario presents itself. She'll need to come home, and it will look bad if she doesn't. And if she does, she may never forgive Mick for not speaking sooner, especially since she was pushed to make a quick decision on the job.

Frankly, it's a nightmare scenario, and I don't look forward to seeing it play out.

Speaking of nightmares, David's family converged at the Inn, and while relying on family is nice, they're jeopardizing the Inn.

The press was hounding them in Boston, and they couldn't handle it, so they brought the entire mob to the Inn. Who does that? They're not in the witness protection program. It was easy to connect the dots and follow them to their destination.

Jess handled it beautifully, though. I cheered for her when she controlled that crowd banging on her door. Most journalists know that going to the door is a no-no, but they may have done it since it's a business.

Jess was so worried she wouldn't be able to care for David the way he has cared for her over the years, but she's matured quite a bit. She has confidence and courage; she'll be the rock for David's family and her own as things hit the fan.

Bree's misgivings about Luke and his prison time also seem to have passed. I wonder if the short story was her way of reaching out to Luke. She used the same method to reach her family with her play. She doesn't know she's doing it, but by taking inspiration from those close to her, she broaches topics that make her uneasy.

My favorite part of the episode was the wonderful second date Abby had planned for her and Evan. First of all, I'm a big fan of Maryland crabs, but even more, they showed that not having a lot in common broadens their horizons and allows them to appreciate each other in ways they'd never imagine.

Luke and Bree are in the same pattern, but Abby wins with the most romantic date. It was perfect from the moment they arrived. Abby and Evan were playful and totally into the moment.

When the pot was boiling and they were on lawn chairs covered in blankets, I could imagine the smell of the water, the crabs, and the crackling fire. Then Evan reached for her hand. Abby was not exaggerating when she said it was the perfect date.

Even from a viewer's perspective, it was one of the top dates I've seen on television in a very long time. A trip to the shore and feasting on hard-shell crabs sounds lovely right now.

I just wish Hallmark had released photos of that scene so we could continue enjoying it long after it ended.

So what do you think about everything going on in the lives of the O'Briens? Do you see potential fallout from Mick's addiction, Megan's job, Luke's involvement with Mick, and Connor's unceasing anxiety?

Maybe you're just packing up the car and heading for the shore. I can't say I'd blame you! This fall, I'll use my fire pit to create a little slice of heaven in my own backyard.

It's your turn! Share your thoughts below, and remember that you can watch Chesapeake Shores online right here via TV Fanatic!

