HBO Max to Purge 20 Max Originals This Week

HBO Max to Purge 20 Max Originals This WeekPaul Dailly at .
HBO Max is, once again, switching things up.
The streaming service will remove 36 titles from its service this week, including 20 Max originals, according to Variety.
“As we work toward bringing our content catalogs together under one platform, we will be making changes to the content offering available on both HBO Max and discovery+,” the streamer said in a statement Wednesday.
“That will include the removal of some content from both platforms.”
The Max originals losing their home on the service include teen drama Genera+ion, which was canceled last year following a 16-part freshman season.
Close Enough, The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo, and a wave of reality TV series are also getting the boot.
Below is the full list of shows losing their place in the world of streaming.
MAX ORIGINALS
12 Dates of Christmas
About Last Night
Aquaman: King of Atlantis
Close Enough
Ellen’s Next Great Designer
Esme & Roy
The Fungies!
Generation Hustle
Genera+ion
Infinity Train
Little Ellen
My Mom, Your Dad
Odo
Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness
Summer Camp Island
The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo (and select Sesame Street specials)
The Runaway Bunny
Theodosia
Tig n’ Seek
Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs
HBO ORIGINALS
My Dinner with Herve
Share
CARTOON NETWORK ORIGINALS
Dodo
Elliott From Earth
Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart
Mighty Magiswords
OK K.O.! – Let’s Be Heroes
Uncle Grandpa
Victor and Valentino
ADDITIONAL ACQUIRED TITLES
Detention Adventure
Messy Goes to Okido
Mia’s Magic Playground
The Ollie & Moon Show
Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures
Make It Big, Make It Small
Squish
The creator of Summer Camp Island, Julia Pott, took to social media to open up about the decision to purge the show.
“We worked for five years to make 100 episodes of animation,” she said.
“We worked late into the night, we let ourselves go, we were a family of hard working artists who wanted to make something beautiful, and HBO Max just pulled them all like we were nothing. Animation is not nothing!”
Potts declared that people will see the final season.
Changes are coming to HBO Max, which is gearing up to join forces with Discovery+ to be one unified streaming service next summer.
What are your thoughts on the news?
Hit the comments below.
Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.