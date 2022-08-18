HBO Max to Purge 20 Max Originals This Week

HBO Max is, once again, switching things up.

The streaming service will remove 36 titles from its service this week, including 20 Max originals, according to Variety.

“As we work toward bringing our content catalogs together under one platform, we will be making changes to the content offering available on both HBO Max and discovery+,” the streamer said in a statement Wednesday.

“That will include the removal of some content from both platforms.”

The Max originals losing their home on the service include teen drama Genera+ion, which was canceled last year following a 16-part freshman season.

Close Enough, The Not-Too-Late Show With Elmo, and a wave of reality TV series are also getting the boot.

Below is the full list of shows losing their place in the world of streaming.

MAX ORIGINALS

12 Dates of Christmas

About Last Night

Aquaman: King of Atlantis

Close Enough

Ellen’s Next Great Designer

Esme & Roy

The Fungies!

Generation Hustle

Genera+ion

Infinity Train

Little Ellen

My Mom, Your Dad

Odo

Ravi Patel’s Pursuit of Happiness

Summer Camp Island

The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo (and select Sesame Street specials)

The Runaway Bunny

Theodosia

Tig n’ Seek

Yabba Dabba Dinosaurs

HBO ORIGINALS

My Dinner with Herve

CARTOON NETWORK ORIGINALS

Dodo

Elliott From Earth

Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart

Mighty Magiswords

OK K.O.! – Let’s Be Heroes

Uncle Grandpa

Victor and Valentino

ADDITIONAL ACQUIRED TITLES

Detention Adventure

Messy Goes to Okido

Mia’s Magic Playground

The Ollie & Moon Show

Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures

Make It Big, Make It Small

Squish

The creator of Summer Camp Island, Julia Pott, took to social media to open up about the decision to purge the show.

“We worked for five years to make 100 episodes of animation,” she said.

“We worked late into the night, we let ourselves go, we were a family of hard working artists who wanted to make something beautiful, and HBO Max just pulled them all like we were nothing. Animation is not nothing!”

Potts declared that people will see the final season.

Changes are coming to HBO Max, which is gearing up to join forces with Discovery+ to be one unified streaming service next summer.

