Jordan Elsass Addresses Superman & Lois Departure

Jordan Elsass is breaking his silence.

The Superman & Lois star opened up on his decision to exit The CW drama after two seasons.

“It’s been a tough few weeks, as you might imagine, with everything going on with the show,” Elsass says in a new video recorded for a fan on Cameo.

“It’s sad, it’s a real shame. I know that I was pumped for Season 3, for sure, but what are you going to do?"

"Anyway, mental health is definitely 100-percent priority. It’s pinnacle. It’s got to take precedence. And mine has been … the last couple of years … it’s been rough.”

“I need some time to myself” he continues.

“I’m still debating whether I’m even going to act for a while," Elsass added.

"I may go in a different direction. I know that’s definitely going to be disappointing to some people.”

News of the actor's exit broke earlier this month, thanks to a Variety report.

“Jordan Elsass has notified the studio that he will not be returning to Superman & Lois for Season 3 due to personal reasons,” Warner Bros. Television said in a statement at the time.

Variety added that the exit is not because of a “workplace-related issue.”

At the time, it was revealed the Jonathan Kent role will be recast.

Superman & Lois has been a huge success story for The CW since its 2021 premiere.

News of the star's exit left many fans wondering who could be brought in to take over the role.

If you watch Superman & Lois online, you know Jonathan is a crucial part of the storyline.

Undoubtedly, it will be tough to replace Elsass. The actor was great in the role.

The series landed a speedy renewal for Season 3, which is on track to enter production fairly soon for an early 2023 premiere.

