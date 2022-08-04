Keanu Reeves to Star in Devil in the White City Series for Hulu

Keanu Reeves is headed to the small screen.

The legendary actor has closed a deal to executive-produce and star in the forthcoming Hulu series Devil in the White City.

Based on the best-selling novel by Erik Larson, Devil in the White City “tells the story of Daniel H. Burnham, a demanding but visionary architect who races to make his mark on history with the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, and Dr. H. H. Holmes, America’s first modern serial killer and the man behind the notorious ‘Murder Castle’ built in the Fair’s shadow,” according to the official logline.

Eight episodes of the series have been ordered, with a planned 2024 launch.

News of the casting broke in January, but this is the first time Hulu has confirmed it.

The project brings Sam Shaw (Castle Rock) back to the streamer.

He will serve as writer, showrunner, and executive producer.

Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Davisson, and Martin Scorsese are also on board as executive producers.

The project was previously set up as a feature film, with DiCaprio on board to star.

Paramount won the bidding rights to make the book a movie back in 2015, with Billy Ray attached to pen the script.

Now, the show will air as a limited series.

Todd Field will direct the show, which is a co-production between Paramount Television Studios and Disney's ABC signature.

Scorsese and DiCaprio have previously teamed for features Gangs of New York, The Aviator, The Departed, Shutter Island, and The Wolf of Wall Street.

Reeves is, of course best known for The Matrix franchise, in which he plays the role of Neo.

He is also well known for his roles in the John Wick franchise.

He will next be seen in John Wick: Chapter 4, which is in post-production and on tap for a 2023 launch.

Reeves was also a part of the 2020 videogame Cyberpunk, in which he lent his voice and likeness.

