Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: Prime Video Drops Breathtaking New Trailer

Prime Video wants all eyes on its highly-anticipated Lord of the Rings prequel, The Rings of Power.

The promotional train has been in overdrive for months, and now, we have an exciting new trailer.

The series is set thousands of years before any of the Hobbit or Lord of the Rings movies, so there's a great deal of skepticism about whether the story will be a worthy entry to the universe.

Galadriel takes center stage in the latest clip, showcasing battles, breathtaking locations, and a lot of drama.

Knowing very little about the story, the trailer is certainly a spectacle of what should be a lot of fun.

Prime Video has invested heavily in this universe, so they will want the series to land well with fans of the franchise.

We don't have long to wait, since the series premiere is set for September 2 around the world.

The first two episodes will debut on August 31 in various territories around the world in theaters, which is a decent enough way to garner some pre-series buzz.

As previously reported, the first two episodes will drop a little earlier in some territories, with the U.S. launching episodes 1 and 2 on Thursday, September 1, at 9 p.m. ET.

After the premiere, new episodes will be available Thursdays at 9 p.m. pacific time and at midnight on Fridays in the Eastern time zones.

This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.

Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth.

"From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone,” the logline teases.

The cast includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, and Ema Horvath.

Also along for the TV adaptation is Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

Check out the new trailer right here via TV Fanatic.

Hit the comments with your thoughts.

