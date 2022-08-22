Milo Ventimiglia's The Company You Keep Ordered to Series at ABC

Milo Ventimiglia will be back on TV before we know it.

ABC on Monday handed out a series order to The Company You Keep, a new drama series that is looking at a 2023 premiere.

Per the official logline, “A night of passion leads to love between con man Charlie (Ventimiglia) and undercover CIA officer Emma (Good Trouble‘s Catherine Haena Kim), who are unknowingly on a collision course professionally."

The Company You Keep Still

"While Charlie ramps up the ‘family business’ so he can get out for good, Emma’s closing in on the vengeful criminal who holds "

"Charlie’s family debts in-hand — forcing them to reckon with the lies they’ve told so they can save themselves and their families from disastrous consequences.”

Milo Ventimiglia - TCA - This Is Us

The Company You Keep is based on the Korean format My Fellow Citizens.

It is being penned and executive produced by Julia Cohen (Legion).

The cast includes William Fichtner as Leo, Tim Chiou as David, Freda Foh Shen as Grace, James Saito as Joseph, Sarah Wayne Callies as Birdie, Felisha Terrell as Daphne, and Polly Draper as Fran.

The series order keeps Ventimiglia on broadcast TV following his six-year run on NBC.

Milo Ventimiglia Attends Emmy Event

The series ended on its own terms earlier this year, and as expected, the cast is in high-demand.

This Is Us was one of the most popular broadcast dramas of the last 10 years, drawing bumper ratings and recognition for its different approach to storytelling.

Ventimiglia is a TV veteran, having appeared in shows like Heroes and Gilmore Girls.

On the big screen, he has appeared in Rocky Balboa, The Art of Racing in the Rain, and Pathology.

Best Dad Ever - This Is Us Season 1 Episode 13

The Company You Keep joins Avalon as the network's new dramas for midseason.

Avalon stars Neve Campbell and Steven Pasquale.

That show received a straight-to-series order as opposed to a decision after a pilot.

What are your thoughts on the pickup?

Always the Gentleman - This Is Us Season 1 Episode 14

Hit the comments below.

