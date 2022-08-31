Paramount+ Integrates Showtime Content Into App, Unveils Limited-Time Bundle Discounts

Starting today, Paramount+ is offering a new option to give subscribers access to a broader array of programming.

The streaming service announced Wednesday that it will allow viewers to purchase the Showtime add-on to enable access to content from the premium cabler from within the Paramount+ application.

The Paramount+ with Showtime bundle is available to U.S. subscribers at a special, limited-time price of $7.99 per month for the Essential Plan and $12.99 per month for the Premium Plan.

While Paramount+ has previously been bundled with Showtime, none of the content from Showtime was available on Paramount+.

“The Paramount+ with SHOWTIME bundle offers consumers unprecedented value by providing one of the broadest content libraries in streaming at one of the lowest prices in the marketplace,” said Tom Ryan, president and chief executive officer of Paramount Global Streaming.

“This singular user experience streamlines sign-up and enhances discovery, and this lower price will allow more households to enjoy this exceptional combined entertainment offering.”

The move is huge because making it easier to access the content is more appealing for consumers.

It means viewers on Paramount+ will have access to forthcoming Showtime shows such as American Gigolo, Let the Right One In, Your Honor, and The L Word: Generation Q.

Following the special introductory pricing, which is available through October 2, the bundle will be available for $11.99 for the Essential tier or $14.99 for the ad-free Premium tier.

The new Paramount+ with Showtime begins rolling out across the U.S. today.

With the streaming wars gathering steam, it's becoming increasingly difficult to maintain or entice new subscribers.

Adding this option for a limited time is a great way to get people checking out everything the services have to offer.

What are your thoughts on the content all in one place?

Do you think it's a good idea?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.