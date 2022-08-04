Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin Star Reacts to Cancellation Rumors

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin premiered a week ago, so it's hard to believe that cancellation is already on the table.

Unfortunately, significant changes are expected at HBO Max following the merger of Warner Bros. and Discovery.

With Batgirl and Scoob! being scrapped, despite being effectively completed movies, rumors have been swirling this week that some more extensive changes are on the horizon.

Some rumors include HBO Max originals being scrapped entirely, with HBO being the go-to place for scripted shows under the Warner Bros. Discovery banner.

The uncertain future means that Gossip Girl, Hacks, The Sex Lives of College Girls, Peacemaker, and the rest of the HBO Max original slate could all be canceled.

Zaria, who plays Faran Bryant on PLL: Original Sin, responded to a Tweet that listed the series that could be in danger.

"Lol oh hi," the star wrote, before responding to a fan who asked whether the show would be canceled.

"Sister we're finding out in real time same as you," she wrote, alongside a meme with the text "We're all in this together."

If the series and many others get canceled, the cast and creatives being unaware until the news breaks wouldn't be much of a surprise.

Adil El Arbi Bilall Fallah, the directors of the shelved superhero movie, Batgirl, took to social media this week to say they were "saddened and shocked by the news."

“We still can’t believe it," they added at the time.

As for what this means for HBO Max, there are rumors that the service will be shut down, and a new service will launch to feature mostly Discovery+ content.

The Wrap reported this week that multiple sources say that the development staff for HBO Max could be cut by up to 70%.

"Everyone in Warner Bros. Discovery is nervous at the moment, and [they’re] starting to look at alternative job options in case they get the axe," revealed a company insider.

"Sounds like they’re not doing HBO Max scripted shows anymore with HBO taking over, so less scripted shows overall."

We will have more clarity on the future of HBO Max later today, with the quarterly earnings report set for this afternoon.

It's definitely a tipping point for the company, and we should probably expect the worst possible outcome.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.