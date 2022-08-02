Batgirl: Warner Bros. Scraps Live-Action Movie, Despite Being Nearly Complete

Warner Bros. Discovery has been making a wealth of bizarre decisions of late in an attempt to cut costs.

The latest of which is the cancellation of its $70 million+ movie, Batgirl.

The flick was initially ordered for HBO Max, with recent reports suggesting it could play in theaters.

Leslie Grace as Batgirl

The New York Post broke the news.

However, today's decision means that the media conglomerate will effectively write off the movie as a bad business decision, and it will very likely never see the light of day.

Leslie Grace attends the Warner Bros. premiere of "The Suicide Squad"

No reason has been given for the decision, but there are rumblings that the testing did not give Warner Bros. Discovery hope that the movie would be a success.

“They think an unspeakable ‘Batgirl’ is going to be irredeemable,” a source told the outlet.

Leslie Grace was set to take on the title role of Barbara Gordon, Batgirl in the movie, and would have starred alongside J. K. Simmons, Jacob Scipio, Brendan Fraser, and Michael Keaton.

Filming took place in Glasgow, Scotland between November 2021 and March 2022.

Leslie Grace attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion

The movie was well into post-production at the time of the decision.

Unfortunately, no details had been released about the plot, or any footage.

The closest we got to Batgirl content was a photo of Grace suited up as the superhero.

The decision is undoubtedly a shocker, especially when you consider that filming was complete.

J.K. Simmons Goliath Season 4

Also canceled is the forthcoming Scoob! sequel, Scoob!: Holiday Haunt.

Warner Bros. Discovery has been making some big decisions of late in an attempt to curb costs.

Pretty much the entire roster of cable channels TBS and TNT have been scrapped, with some of the shows with complete seasons not seeing the light of day.

Chad faced numerous delays and was canceled on the day it was supposed to premiere its second season.

Chad Season 1 Still

There are a lot of big changes on the horizon, and we should probably prepare to lose more projects.

What are your thoughts on this development?

Hit the comments below.

