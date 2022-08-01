Taylor Armstrong Joins The Real Housewives of Orange County

It's beginning to look like The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2 was a trial for "paused" housewives.

First Tamra Judge secured her orange, returning to The Real Housewives of Orange County after a two-year hiatus.

Now, Taylor Armstrong is staging a comeback to the franchise, but there's a twist in this tale.

According to People, Armstrong has joined the cast of RHOC, becoming the first Housewife to move to a different franchise in the Real Housewives-verse.

Taylor was an original cast member on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when it launched in 2010.

She was one of the most iconic cast members, so there will undoubtedly be a big response to her full-time return.

Armstrong was friends with Judge and fellow former RHOC cast member Vicki Gunvalson during their time on Ultimate Girls Trip, so it sounds like the new season will be revolving around Judge's friends.

"The judge is back and drama is in session," Judge revealed on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last month.

"Ladies and gentleman, it's true — Tamra Judge is returning to the Real Housewives of Orange County," said Cohen.

Judge was on the series between 2007 and 2020, and fans have been clamoring for her return ever since her controversial firing.

News Armstrong's casting comes as the veteran Bravo reality series is going through a major overhaul following tepid response from viewers to Season 16.

Heather Dubrow returned to the series last season for the first time since Season 11, and her big comeback failed to move the needle in the right direction for the network.

However, Dubrow is expected to be a part of the rejuvenated cast when the series returns next year.

Dubrow's nemesis, Noella Bergener, was ousted from the series earlier this year alongside Jennifer Armstrong.

While certain fans wanted Noella back, unconfirmed reports emerged that claimed Dubrow would not sign back on if Bergener was on the cast.

The fate of Shannon Storms Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson has not been revealed.

If we had to guess, Beador will be back, while Kirschenheiter and Simpson could be demoted to friend roles on the show.

However, Bravo will confirm the news nearer the premiere.

Filming only recently got underway, so it's likely producers will want to see how the dynamics play out with some new and returning faces.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.