The Blacklist Season 10 Spoilers: A Blast From the Past

When The Blacklist returns for Season 10, there will be plenty of significant changes.

Thankfully, the series will have a throwback to The Blacklist Season 1 in the form of the death of Meera Malik (Parminder Nagra).

According to TV Line, The Blacklist Season 10 will introduce Meera's daughter, Siya Malik.

Siya is an MI6 intelligence officer who's on a mission to find answers about her mom's death.

Naturally, there will be many questions about the storyline, which should come to fruition as the season plays out.

There's no telling whether this could bring Nagra back into the fold in flashbacks.

Undoubtedly, there will be a lot of excitement for the fans who have been with the show since the beginning.

Viewers will have to wait quite a bit longer for new episodes of The Blacklist since the new season has missed out on a fall premiere.

Instead, the show will be a part of NBC's midseason schedule for what probably will turn out to be its final season.

The Blacklist said goodbye to two stars ahead of Season 10, with Amir Arison (who plays Agent Aram Motjabai) departing after nine seasons.

“I have been so honored to play Aram Mojtabai for 9 years on The Blacklist," the star told Deadline in May.

"It is not lost on me how lucky I am to have been able to work and evolve with a role for 9 years with this extraordinary cast, crew, writers and producers.”

Meanwhile, Laura Sohn departed after three seasons in the role of Agent Alina Park.

The good news is that both of their characters were alive when they exited, so there's a high probability that one or both of them will be back down the line.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.