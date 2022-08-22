The Last of Us: First Teaser Confirms 2023 Premiere on HBO

HBO chose the right time to start the promotional trail for The Last of Us, The White Lotus Season 2, and more upcoming series.

The excitement for House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 1 was off the charts, and premiering a super-tease of upcoming shows Sunday night was the best foot forward.

The Last of Us is one of the most highly-anticipated series in years, thanks to it being an adaptation of one of the most popular videogame franchises ever.

The footage shows Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) traversing a snow-filled wasteland that may or may not be a nod to a sequence from the original PS3 game.

We also get to see Joel's daughter Sarah (Nico Parker) and Bill (Nick Offerman).

"Everybody I have cared for, has either died or left me," Ellie says to Joel, who responds by saying:

"You have no idea what loss is."

The Last of Us section packs a lot into 30-odd seconds, which is a good sign for the teasers to come.

Viewers were also treated to the most extensive look at The White Lotus Season 2 to date.

As previously reported, the second season will be set in Italy.

Starring Jennifer Coolidge, reprising her role as Tanya McQuoid, season two also features an entirely different cast which includes Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, Tom Hollander, Haley Lu Richardson, Michael Imperioli, F. Murray Abraham, Will Sharpe, and many more.

The trailer also revealed that Succession Season 4 is on track for a 2023 launch.

The award-winning drama recently returned to production, so a 2023 bow was always in the cards.

The sizzle reel also showed off HBO Max shows Love & Death, Titans, Doom Patrol, Hacks, Our Flag Means Death, and so much more.

The clip truly is a feast for the eyes, and we even get a more in depth look at upcoming episodes of House of the Dragon.

Score, right?

Check it out below.

