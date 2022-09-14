A Waltons Homecoming Holiday Movie Premiere Date Set at The CW

The Waltons will return for another holiday movie on The CW.

The network revealed Wednesday that A Waltons Thanksgiving will premiere Sunday, November 20, at 8/7c.

A follow-up to the highly successful The Waltons’ Homecoming, the movie reunites the Walton family as they prepare for Thanksgiving in 1934.

"The Depression has affected everyone, but John Walton (Teddy Sears) has found a way to provide for his family through the farm and by picking up odd jobs from the eccentric Baldwin Sisters," the logline teases.

"It’s also the time of year for the Annual Harvest Festival Fair, where carnival rides, talent shows and pie contests become the center of attention for the Waltons."

"As the story unfolds, John Boy (Logan Shroyer) learns the true meaning of taking responsibility, Mary Ellen (Marcelle LeBlanc) comes to understand patience and collaboration, Grandma (Rebecca Koon) finds that winning can be complicated, and Olivia (Bellamy Young) shares her healing heart with every other Walton family member — at a time when each of them need it most."

"And when a young boy enters the Waltons’ world, everyone’s life is changed in ways they could never have imagined — transformed forever through love, faith and kindness!"

The CW's first foray into The Waltons was the network’s second most-watched special of the 2021-22 season.

The flick took home a 73rd Annual Christopher Award in Television, Cable and Streaming, as well as two Movie Guide Awards for the Epiphany Prize in Television and star Bellamy Young for the Grace Prize in Television for most inspiring performance of the year.

A Waltons' Homecoming stars Bellamy Young as Olivia, Logan Shroyer as John Boy, Teddy Sears as John Sr., Marcelle LeBlanc as Mary Ellen, Christian Finlayson as Jason, and Tatum Matthews as Erin.

The cast also includes Samuel Goergen as Jim Bob, Calloway Corrick as Elizabeth, Alpha Trivette as Grandpa Walton, Rebecca Koon as Grandma Walton, with special guest stars Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr. Richard Thomas, who originally starred as John Boy Walton in the beloved television series The Waltons, as adult John Boy, who narrates the movie.

